Infillion and Yobi Announce Strategic Partnership to Advance AI-Powered Advertising Optimization

Composable Platform Leader Partners with Privacy-First Behavioral AI Company to Bring Walled Garden Performance to the Open Web

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Infillion, the industry's first agent-native media execution platform, today announced a strategic partnership with Yobi , the leading behavioral AI company. The collaboration combines Infillion's composable advertising infrastructure with Yobi's advanced machine learning capabilities to deliver walled garden-level campaign performance on the open web-effectively bringing Google Performance Max-style optimization to independent advertisers and agencies.

The partnership addresses a critical industry challenge: AI models are only as effective as their underlying data, yet accessing differentiated consumer signals at scale has never been more difficult. Through this collaboration, Infillion clients will gain access to Yobi's privacy-first optimization services, including advanced audience targeting, bid optimization, and identity resolution capabilities powered by one of the largest consented consumer datasets in the industry.

"This partnership is fundamentally about leveling the playing field-bringing the performance capabilities of walled gardens to the open web," said Rob Emrich, Founder and Executive Chair at Infillion. "Yobi's privacy-preserving approach to behavioral data solves the signal scarcity problem that has plagued the industry since third-party cookie deprecation, while our composable platform ensures these AI capabilities can be deployed with speed and precision."

Democratizing AI/ML Through Privacy-First Innovation

Yobi, which has compiled the largest consented consumer database in the US, democratizes behavioral intelligence to drive enterprise growth and advance the study of human decision-making. Its differentiated approach creates privacy-preserving representations of behavior from predictive signals, unlocking the same customer preference insights that big technology companies enjoy while making AI/ML capabilities accessible for enterprises of all sizes. For advertisers and media buyers, this translates into sharper audience targeting, faster optimization, and stronger ROAS, without relying on cookies or walled-garden data. As a steward for behavioral datasets from multiple industries, Yobi uses machine learning technologies to build tools that allow clients to understand current and prospective customer behavior without handling sensitive, identifiable information.

"As AI transforms advertising, the winners will be the companies that can channel customer data into real performance at scale - without the privacy risks or being beholden to the biggest tech platforms," said Max Snow, CEO and Co-founder of Yobi. "With Infillion, we're bringing our behavioral AI directly into media buying and optimization workflows, helping traders identify higher-intent audiences, adapt faster to live signals, and drive stronger campaign outcomes, using trusted privacy-first signals built for today's addressability landscape. Infillion's open platform makes it possible to activate these models across channels, proving that open ecosystems deliver better performance than closed systems."

Breaking the Walled Garden Monopoly on AI Performance

With Yobi's AI embedded in Infillion's platform, advertisers can use advanced machine-learning models to inform audience targeting and real-time optimization inside their current media workflows, rather than handing those decisions off to closed, black-box systems. The partnership directly addresses advertisers' frustration with limiting AI optimization choices like Google's Performance Max with its lack of transparency and control. Infillion's new offering with Yobi allows for Audience Insight Ownership, including segment-level performance across all campaigns, bid-Level visibility, budget control & reporting, forecasting based on actual delivery data and, measurement independence.

Key Partnership Benefits:

Walled Garden Performance, Open Web Control: AI-driven optimization comparable to Google Performance Max, with full transparency and interoperability

Accelerated AI Performance: Yobi's predictive models, data, and real-time signals dynamically adapt to shifting consumer intent, automatically optimizing targeting and bidding to accelerate performance.

Privacy-Preserving Enrichment: Built on compliance, first-party signals that minimize enterprise risk while maximizing performance

Operational Efficiency: A unified behavioral training set for enterprise AI reduces data fragmentation and vendor sprawl, accelerating model deployment and activation.

Enterprise-Grade Scale: Integrated behavioral signals give advertisers unmatched visibility into customers and their intent, as well as what's actually driving ad performance, at scale.

The partnership becomes effective immediately, with Yobi services being integrated across Infillion's managed service and self-service campaign offerings throughout 2026. Through this first-of-its-kind collaboration, Yobi will serve as Infillion's audience and modeling partner, with its behavioral AI as the primary optimization solution across supported campaigns and its services available to clients across both of Infillion's business units.

About Infillion

Infillion is the industry's first agent-native media execution platform, built on the principle that composability beats consolidation. Through the unification of MediaMath, TrueX, Gimbal, and Drawbridge, Infillion offers 192+ interoperable components that solve advertising's false choice between walled garden black boxes and vendor sprawl complexity. With over $750 million in technology investment, Infillion delivers open, composable infrastructure designed for the agentic AI era. Learn more at infillion.com .

About Yobi AI:

Yobi was founded to advance both commercial innovation and the scientific study of human behavior. Its team includes world-class machine learning experts who have built cutting-edge recommendation systems and AI products at Amazon, Uber, Twitter, Meta, and more.

Media Contact:

Laurel Rossi

laurel.rossi@infillion.com

SOURCE: Infillion

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/infillion-and-yobi-announce-strategic-partnership-to-advance-ai-powered-advert-1127457