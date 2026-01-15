AutoPayPlus Launches RePayPlus: The Industry's First and Only Reinsured Bi-Weekly Payment Program

ORLANDO, FL / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / AutoPayPlus by US Equity Advantage, a pioneering automated financial concierge service, today announced the launch of RePayPlus, the industry's first and only Reinsured Bi-Weekly Payment program. Purpose-built for today's affordability-driven automotive market, RePayPlus combines AutoPayPlus' proven, best-in-class bi-weekly payment service with a powerful customer retention and reinsurance structure to deliver a category-defining solution for dealers.

"It's not often that I get to be involved with something that is truly innovative in this business, so I was happy to assist in the creation of RePayPlus," said Mark Genova of Reinsurance Associates, LLC.

Robert Steenbergh, Founder and CEO of RePayPlus, added, "Having Mark's expertise was essential. We are also very pleased to have Fortegra as our CLIP provider for the program."

Designed to strengthen both dealer economics and customer outcomes, RePayPlus delivers a financially self-sustaining reinsurance model that increases customer retention, accelerates equity creation, reduces negative equity exposure, and shortens extended loan terms -- all while generating meaningful, long-term reinsurance revenue for dealers.

Key Program Benefits:

Industry-First Reinsured Bi-Weekly Program - No other provider can offer this service

2nd Highest Dealer Premium - Second only to VSC, maximizing dealer reinsurance reserves

$499 Loyalty Credit - Applied at the dealership after two-thirds of the loan term to drive repeat business and retention

Limited Dealer Risk - Loss ratios comparable to or slightly lower than VSC

AutoPayPlus Bi-Weekly Servicing - Aligns customer pay cycles with payments, helping customers build equity faster, shorten loan terms, and reduce total interest paid

"RePayPlus represents a breakthrough in innovation for an F&I market that rarely sees anything new that's not a gimmick," said Mr. Steenbergh. "By combining three already successful and proven components, we've created a force multiplier."

Echoing that sentiment, Robert Hunter, President of Brown and Brown Dealer Services Auto F&I, said, "I've been familiar with AutoPayPlus for many years, and it was a fine product, but I believe that this new reinsured version of the biweekly program elevates it to a core Dealer product."

For more information on RePayPlus, contact AutoPayPlus Director of National Sales Damon Walker, dwalker@autopayplus.com, (714) 658-4187 (m), (866) 600-2400 (o).

About AutoPayPlus

Headquartered in Orlando, Florida, AutoPayPlus is a pioneering automated financial concierge service with over 20 years of experience and a proven track record. The company transfers over $1 billion annually, leveraging technology to empower large enterprises and automotive dealerships with a unique sign-on service that streamlines financial processes and improves members' financial well-being. With more than 6,000 five-star ratings across Google and Trustpilot, AutoPayPlus demonstrates a long-standing commitment to customer satisfaction. Learn more at www.AutoPayPlus.com.

MEDIA CONTACT:

Katherine Pett, Chief Marketing Officer

(407) 897-8688, ext. 273 or kpett@autopayplus.com

SOURCE: AutoPayPlus

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/autopayplus-launches-repayplus-the-industrys-first-and-only-reinsured-bi-weekly-payment-1127528