Donnerstag, 15.01.2026
HEINEKEN NV: Nicaraguan antitrust authority approves acquisition of all shares held by FIFCO in Nicaraguan Brewing Holding, S.A

Nicaraguan antitrust authority approves acquisition of all shares held by FIFCO in Nicaraguan Brewing Holding, S.A

Amsterdam, 15 January 2026 - HEINEKEN has been formally notified by the Nicaraguan antitrust authority (PROCOMPETENCIA) that the transaction involving the acquisition of the participation held by FIFCO in Nicaraguan Brewing Holding, S.A. has been approved, subject to the implementation of an antitrust compliance program in accordance with local regulations.

The completion of the previously announced transaction to acquire FIFCO's beverage and retail businesses, as disclosed on 22 September 2025, is now expected to take place in Q1 2026. Further announcements will be made as appropriate.

Attachment

  • Nicaraguan antitrust authority approves acquisition of all shares held by FIFCO in Nicaraguan Brewing Holding, S (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/d6442d35-a315-42c4-be53-8aea93de9fec)

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
