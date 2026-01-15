EQS-News: KAOUN International / Key word(s): Conference

The programme tackles high-impact priorities including data centres for future-ready industries, global capital flows into smart manufacturing, green manufacturing, and future freight mobility and transport CASABLANCA, Morocco, January 15, 2026/APO Group/ -- The World Advanced Manufacturing & Future Mobility Exhibition (WAM Morocco) makes its debut in Casablanca from 20 to 22 January, positioning itself as the region's first Industry 4.0-focused platform dedicated to advanced and intelligent manufacturing, future mobility, industrial innovation and supply-chain transformation. Designed to connect Morocco's industrial ecosystem with the world's leading technology and manufacturing players, the event accelerates investment, technology adoption and cross-border collaboration across Africa and global markets. Organised by KAOUN International (DWTC), WAM Morocco is delivered in close partnership with a powerful network of regional and international stakeholders, including MSC Pro, CDD, UM6P, Advantage Austria and Der Mittelstand. BVMW (Germany), uniting public and private sector leaders to drive tangible Industry 4.0 transformation across borders. Trixie LohMirmand, CEO of KAOUN International, said: "WAM Morocco is a strategic accelerator for Morocco and Africa's rise in intelligent manufacturing and future mobility. By connecting global expertise with regional ambition, the event creates new pathways for investment, collaboration and next-generation industrial growth." This first edition highlights the growing confidence of international manufacturers in Morocco's industrial future. With 100+ participating companies from 18+ countries, spanning Morocco, Nigeria, Switzerland, Austria, Spain, Germany, Hong Kong, Vietnam and Saudi Arabia, WAM Morocco unites global leaders including Schneider Electric, SAP, Engie, Sumitomo Corporation, Zoho, Rockwell Automation, Hitachi, Vigel and Vivo Energy, driving large-scale collaboration and real-world Industry 4.0 adoption across Africa. A spokesperson from Schneider Electric shared: "Intelligent manufacturing is reshaping global industries, and Morocco is emerging as a place where this transformation can accelerate at scale. As the energy technology partner of every industry, business and home, our participation at WAM Morocco reinforces our commitment to supporting the industrial ecosystem with the technologies, expertise and collaboration needed to build the factories of the future." At the heart of the event, the conference delivers the most ambitious debut agenda for industrial transformation in the region, with three days of programming, four core themes, eight key sectors, 60+ hours of content and 60+ global expert speakers across two dedicated stages. The programme tackles high-impact priorities including data centres for future-ready industries, global capital flows into smart manufacturing, green manufacturing, and future freight mobility and transport, alongside strategic discussions on industrial infrastructure sovereignty, AI factories, large-scale decarbonisation and energy transition. WAM Morocco convenes world-class decision-makers from government, industry and finance. Confirmed speakers include Dr. Mehdi Snène, Chief AI Officer, United Nations (Switzerland); Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi, CCIE, Director-General, NITDA (Nigeria); Dr. Ghita Mezzour, Former Minister of Digital Transition and Administrative Reform (Morocco); Khalid Safir, Director General, Groupe CDG (Morocco); and Yasmina Lahlou, Executive Director, Bank of Africa Group (Morocco). The event also marks the first speaking appearance in Morocco of several global leaders, including Fatou Haidara (UNIDO, Austria), Alain Sanchez (Fortinet, France), Maxime de Bonrepos (ENGIE, France) and Isaac Chetrit (Blazie Holdings, USA), underscoring its international calibre. WAM Morocco will present a line-up of promising international startups, including Xane. ai ( https://Xane.ai ) (India) and Dinabi (Spain), supported by an Invest India country pavilion that fast-tracks cross-border industrial innovation. This is reinforced by the Supernova Challenge, a flagship industrial pitch competition featuring a USD 10,000 cash prize and a live stage where Africa's most disruptive manufacturing startups connect directly with investors, scale partners and industry leaders. The programme brings together 100+ global investors managing over USD 50 billion in AUM across 20+ countries, connecting leading networks such as Alex Angels (Egypt) with institutional players including AMIC (MENA), Harvard Consulting (USA) and Bpifrance, accelerating capital deployment into advanced manufacturing and next-generation mobility. In association with GITEX Africa, WAM Morocco is powered by one of the world's most influential technology ecosystems, leveraging shared DNA to position Morocco as a continental epicentre for Industry 4.0 and advanced industrial transformation. WAM Morocco takes place in Casablanca from 20 to 22 January. Industry leaders, innovators and investors are invited to be part of the region's defining platform for advanced manufacturing. To register, visit WAM Morocco's official website ( www.WAMMorocco.com ). Distributed by APO Group on behalf of KAOUN International. Download Image 1: https://apo-opa.co/4bxZK6D

KAOUN International, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), is at the forefront of organizing transformative global events that foster collaboration, innovation, and industry growth. Building on a rich legacy of landmark exhibitions such as GITEX GLOBAL, the world's largest tech and AI event, KAOUN International is also responsible for the Kingdom's most significant food industry events, including the Saudi Food Show and the thriving Saudi Food Manufacturing show. In line with its mission to advance global industry and logistics, KAOUN International presents World Advanced Manufacturing & Future mobility Exhibition (WAM Morocco), Africa's leading industrial and logistics expo. Organized by the team behind the renowned GITEX and GITEX AFRICA events, WAM Morocco reflects Morocco's steadfast commitment to sustainable and inclusive industrial development. This landmark event aims to empower African nations, driving partnerships, investment, and technological advancement that will elevate the continent's global competitiveness and realize the vision for a stronger, interconnected, and innovative industrial economy across Africa.



