Coolbrook, a transformational technology and engineering company on a mission to decarbonise major industrial sectors like petrochemicals and chemicals, iron and steel, aluminium, and cement, has been named on Cleantech Group's 2026 Global Cleantech 100. This annual list recognizes companies poised to deliver market-ready solutions that advance a cleaner, more resilient global future.

The report highlights innovators addressing some of the world's most urgent environmental and infrastructure challenges. The complimentary report introduces you to innovators advancing groundbreaking technologies and business models to enable us to act on the ever-increasing climate and environmental crisis.

Following a 2025 marked by geopolitical volatility and shifting economic signals, the global cleantech ecosystem enters 2026 with slightly greater certainty yet heightened competitive pressure. Growth is concentrating around two dominant themes: AI infrastructure and critical minerals

"The 2026 Global Cleantech 100 arrives at a pivotal moment. Around the world, governments and industries are no longer innovating for efficiency alone they are innovating for durability. This year's honorees reflect that shift," said Anthony DeOrsey, Research Manager at Cleantech Group. "Whether securing critical minerals, strengthening the grid, transforming industrial processes, or unlocking new value through AI, these companies are redefining resilience," he added.

"Being named to the prestigious 2026 Global Cleantech 100 list is an incredible honor," said Joonas Rauramo, CEO of Coolbrook. "This recognition underscores our long-standing belief that electrification is the way forward for heavy industry and validates the commercial readiness of our breakthrough technology. As we move from innovation to large-scale deployment, this acknowledgement reinforces our commitment to delivering impactful, economically viable solutions that enable heavy industry to decarbonize at speed and transition to a clean new industrial era."

Featured companies will be recognized at the Cleantech Forum North America, on January 26-28 in San Diego, CA. This event offers participants the opportunity to connect with other innovators and rising stars on the list. The Forum will showcase latest trends, groundbreaking technologies, and foster collaboration within the cleantech community.

"This year's Global Cleantech 100 reflects a market in transition one that is becoming more disciplined, more discerning, and ultimately more resilient. While the adjustment phase has been painful for some parts of the ecosystem, we are also witnessing remarkable bursts of innovation responding to new sources of demand, from AI-driven power needs to critical materials security," remarked Richard Youngman, CEO at Cleantech Group.

The Global Cleantech 100 program has been running since 2009, with support from Chubb, a leading property and casualty insurance company as sponsor.

About Coolbrook:

Hailed as the key technology for industrial decarbonisation globally, Coolbrook is a transformational technology and engineering company on a mission to decarbonise major industrial sectors like petrochemicals and chemicals, iron and steel, and cement. Coolbrook's revolutionary rotating technology combines space science, turbomachinery and chemical engineering to replace burning of fossil fuels across all major industrial sectors. The technology has two main applications: RotoDynamic Reactor (RDR) to reach 100% CO2 free olefin production, and RotoDynamic Heater (RDH) to provide carbon-free process heating to iron and steel, cement and chemicals production. The RotoDynamic Technology can reach temperatures of up to 1700°C and cut 2.4 billion tons (30%) of annual CO2 emissions in heavy industry. For more information, visit www.coolbrook.com.

About Cleantech Group

Cleantech Group is the human intelligence authority on global cleantech innovation. By blending our intelligence, proprietary data, and the global network we've cultivated for more than 20 years, we deliver insights you can trust and guidance you can act on.

