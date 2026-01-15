TSS, Inc.: TSS Inc. to Participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference on January 16, 2026

ROUND ROCK, TX / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / TSS, Inc. (Nasdaq:TSSI), a data center services company that integrates AI and other high-performance computing infrastructure and software and provides related data center services, today announced that Darryll Dewan, CEO, and Danny Chism, CFO, will participate in the 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference in virtual 1x1 meetings on January 16, 2026.

28th Annual Needham Growth Conference

Needham & Company is hosting its 28th Annual Needham Growth Conference ("NGC") from January 8-16, 2026. NGC, Needham & Company's flagship conference, is one of the largest growth stock investing events in the country, with over 375 companies participating in 2026. NGC aims to provide investors with valuable insights into the rapidly evolving emerging growth company ecosystem and deliver investable themes to over 2,500 attendees comprised of senior company executives, institutional investors, private equity investors and growth/venture capital investors.

To learn more about the event or to schedule a one-on-one meeting with management, please contact your Needham representative or James Carbonara at Hayden IR at james@haydenir.com.

About TSS, Inc.

TSS specializes in simplifying the complex. The TSS mission is to streamline the integration and deployment of high-performance computing infrastructure and software, ensuring that end users quickly receive and efficiently utilize the necessary technology. Known for flexibility, the company builds, integrates, and deploys custom, high-volume solutions that empower data centers and catalyze the digital transformation of generative AI and other leading-edge technologies essential for modern computing, data, and business needs. TSS' reputation is built on passion and experience, quality, and fast time to value. As trusted partners of the world's leading data center technology providers, the company manages and deploys billions of dollars in technology each year. For more information, visit www.tssiusa.com.

Contacts:

Hayden IR

James Carbonara (646) 755-7412

Brett Maas (646) 536-7331 (512) 310-4908

tssi@haydenir.com

TSS, Inc.

Danny Chism, CFO

dchism@tssiusa.com

SOURCE: TSS, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/tss-inc.-to-participate-in-the-28th-annual-needham-growth-confere-1127530