Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Psyched Wellness Ltd. (CSE: PSYC) (OTCQB: PSYCF) (FSE: 5U9) ("Psyched" or the "Company"), a life sciences company dedicated to developing and commercializing products derived from the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, is pleased to announce a key commercial milestone for its newest product, Calmer. The Company has officially sold out of its initial production run following strong early demand and positive consumer feedback.

Calmer, a new double strength formula made with Psyched Wellness' proprietary AME-1 extract, was developed to provide increased support for relaxation and everyday stress management. The Company is encouraged by the enthusiastic response from early consumers. The rapid sell-through reinforces the Company's confidence in the product's long-term market potential.

To meet growing demand, Psyched Wellness has already initiated a new production run, with efforts to implement a double filtration process to improve flavor following customer feedback. Updated timelines for restocking and expanded distribution will be shared as production advances.

Jeff Stevens, CEO of Psyched Wellness, commented:

"We're thrilled to see Calmer resonate so strongly with our customers. Selling out the first run is a meaningful milestone for the Company and a clear signal that our user community was looking for a stronger version of Calm to amplify their experience. We're moving quickly to scale production and ensure Calmer is back in stock as soon as possible."

Psyched Wellness remains focused on expanding its product portfolio, strengthening distribution channels, and delivering shareholder value as it advances its mission to bring innovative, mushroom-derived wellness products to market.

About Psyched Wellness Ltd.:

Psyched Wellness Ltd. is a Canadian-based health supplements company dedicated to researching and producing consumer packaged goods products derived from our proprietary extract of the Amanita Muscaria mushroom, AME-1.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the Company's production timelines, anticipated demand for CALMER, commercialization strategy, regulatory pathways, and expectations for future product availability. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current assumptions and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. These risks include manufacturing or supply-chain challenges, regulatory developments, market conditions, and other factors described in the Company's public filings. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Psyched Wellness undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

