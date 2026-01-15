The "Mediation and Dispute Resolution for In-house Lawyers Training Course (Apr 20, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This webinar is a practical introduction to the complete process. It is presented by an experienced and active mediator and solicitor who will share her practical knowledge in an interactive way. There will be plenty of opportunities for questions and discussion.

Resolving disputes using mediation is a proven tool that can achieve successful outcomes while saving time, money and preserving relationships and reputations in ways that litigation or arbitration often cannot. Further, mediation offers a broader range of outcomes than those available through litigation or arbitration. Recent statistics indicate that 92% of mediations settle on the day or soon after.

Mediation is suitable for a wide range of domestic and international disputes including those with external suppliers and purchasers, multi-party, regulatory, plus internally to resolve employment and workplace disputes.

The English courts are increasingly encouraging parties in dispute to seek to resolve their differences at mediation. Costs sanctions may be imposed on parties who unreasonably refuse to mediate. Some jurisdictions are imposing mandatory mediation for certain disputes.

On this course you will learn what you need to know to represent your company successfully at a mediation. You will learn about the process of mediation, how to select a mediator, how to prepare yourself and those attending for it, what to expect on the day, how to negotiate and communicate better during the mediation, how to deal with an impasse at a mediation, how to reach a deal and how to get the most out of the process.

This interactive webinar has been specifically tailored for lawyers, especially in-house lawyers, dealing with employment and commercial disputes. It is also crucial learning for anyone involved in dispute resolution, including employment issues as well as external disputes, for example with suppliers or third parties.

The background and objectives of mediation

When is mediation right for you and your dispute?

Selecting and agreeing upon a mediator

In person or online?

Who should attend?

Preparation for the mediation

The process and what to expect during the mediation

Planning the mediation checklist

Best practice at the mediation

Negotiation strategies

How to deal with an impasse

How to achieve a deal that works for all parties

Conclusion and final questions

Roger Levitt

Roger Levitt Mediation

Roger Levitt, LLB, QDR, MCIArb, is a leading business and property mediator and solicitor (non-practising). With over 40 years of legal experience, Roger has extensive knowledge in matters relating to business and property mediation, mediation for commercial and residential property, construction, business and commerce, shareholders, directors, partnerships, retail, restaurant, healthcare, franchising and financial related disputes.

Roger has a very high success rate, having helped over 75% of his clients reach an agreement through his tried and tested mediation methods. Roger is ranked as a leading mediator by Legal 500 and has ranked in the top 10 Clerksroom list of mediators.

Roger believes that it is essential to prepare thoroughly for a mediation as this gives the participants the best chance of reaching a settlement on the day.

