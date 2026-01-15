Landon Hail Press: This Valentine's Day, Celebrate Yourself: Amanda Townsend's Bestselling Memoir Shows How to Turn Love Lost into Strength Gained

DENVER, CO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / For too long, women have been told that their worth comes from men. That if a relationship falls apart, it must be their fault. That speaking up about pain is wrong. Those messages leave behind invisible wounds, shaping how we love, trust, and even see ourselves. But it doesn't have to be this way. Layers & Lessons: The Men I've Buried , released on January 13th just ahead of Valentine's Day, is debut author Amanda Townsend's invitation to women to reclaim their heart and their voice. This powerful memoir shows how to transform heartbreak into strength, heal past wounds, and learn to love yourself first.

Book cover designed by Amanda Townsend and Rich Johnson of Spectacle Photography ; photography by Chanel Breland. Layers & Lessons soared to #1 Bestseller and #1 New Release in Mental & Spiritual Healing. Townsend's debut memoir also reached #1 in Marriage and #1 in Journaling.

Townsend's personal confessions are more than admissions; they are acts of courage. With each intimate truth, she releases herself from the weight of shame, defies silence, and reclaims her voice. Through therapy, journaling, and relentless self-reflection, she turns darkness into clarity, showing how writing can transform pain into power. Each layer of her story offers a lesson in strength, hope, and resilience, making Layers & Lessons a must-read for anyone who has loved recklessly and struggled to piece themselves back together after heartbreak.

"This is the story of a woman who has had to start over and fight for her life more times than anyone should," explains one earlier reader, Charlotte. "Each layer of her story is told with intention, guiding you from one truth to the next. She brings her memories to life, and soon you are no longer reading a story, but reliving Amanda's life alongside her. With each new layer she reveals, you become more a part of her world, crying, laughing, and raging right beside her."

In Layers & Lessons , Townsend takes readers on a deeply personal journey through love, betrayal, and survival. Through candid reflections on the men who shaped her past, she explores how unhealed wounds ripple from one relationship to the next. Yet this is not a story of bitterness. It is a story of courage. Each confession is a declaration of strength, a step toward reclaiming her voice, and a testament to the transformative power of self-reflection. Her story, conveyed with wit and grace, has already reached #37 in the global rank on Amazon e-books for Canada. American readers can purchase on the American Amazon here.

"This book was written from a place of deep reflection, hard-earned clarity, and the realization that carrying the truth in silence was heavier than speaking it out loud," says Townsend . "It holds the lessons that shaped me into the woman and mother I am, while releasing the shame and guilt of the woman I once was. My hope is that readers feel seen, validated, and empowered to leave a legacy rooted in truth, knowing their story is worthy of being told."

Author Amanda Townsend .

Townsend demonstrates how writing and reflection became lifelines, transforming silence into truth. Her memoir offers readers a roadmap for confronting the past, releasing shame, and reclaiming personal power. It is a book for anyone who has loved recklessly, faced betrayal, or struggled to rebuild after heartbreak. While written in memoir style, Layers & Lessons is also a journey in reflection, ranking #2 in Self-Help books on Amazon.

"Amanda goes where few are willing to go, digging up the dirt of her past relationships and owning how they have shaped her, for better or for worse," says Samantha Joy , Editor-in-Chief at Landon Hail Press . "Through brutally honest (and loving) examination of the men along her journey, she fiercely reconciles her experiences with her current identity: a woman unwilling to let anything that happened along her path be in vain."

Townsend is a devoted mother, author, and Life and Journal Therapy Coach, dedicated to helping women reclaim their voices, embrace their truths, and rewrite their stories. She blends professional expertise with personal experience to guide women in processing emotions, building confidence, and healing from past experiences. When she's not coaching or writing, she cherishes time with her children, enjoys quiet mornings with her journal, long hikes, travel, and sharing insights through social media , her website , and Substack .

Published by Landon Hail Press , Layers & Lessons takes readers on an emotional journey through love, heartbreak, recovery, and the radical relearning of self-love. Dedicated to creating a sacred and transparent space for writers, Landon Hail Press allows authors to own the creative direction of their book and their brand. LHP books have been sold on Amazon, Barnes & Noble, bookshop.org, and more, and featured in major publications like The Daily Mail and People.com.

