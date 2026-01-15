Anzeige
Estimating Edge to Showcase The EDGE at International Roofing Expo 2026

BOYNTON BEACH, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Estimating Edge, a leading provider of roofing takeoff and estimating software and a member of the Foundation Software business portfolio, will exhibit at the International Roofing Expo (IRE) taking place January 20th-22nd, 2026, at the Las Vegas Convention Center, Booth #2900.

IRE is the roofing industry's premier trade show, bringing together contractors, manufacturers, and technology providers. As a longtime partner of the roofing community, Estimating Edge will highlight The EDGE, the company's comprehensive roofing bidding software, built for commercial roofing projects. The EDGE's roofing-specific database includes:

  • Roofing-specific items and assemblies

  • Precise calculations for tapered insulation systems and standing seam metal roofing applications

  • Customizable templates that enable contractors to submit professional bids within hours instead of days

The company will also highlight additional solutions from Foundation Software, including the WorkMax mobile time tracking app and the construction safety app, SafetyHQ.

"IRE brings together the best minds in roofing, and we're thrilled to be part of that conversation," said Dave Chapman, Director of Sales at Estimating Edge. "This is an incredible opportunity for contractors to see firsthand how technology is evolving to meet the industry's needs. We're looking forward to learning from attendees, sharing what we've built and exploring how we can better support roofing professionals in doing what they do best."

For more information about the International Roofing Expo 2026, visit theroofingexpo.com.

About Estimating Edge

Estimating Edge, a Foundation Software company, has been a trusted provider of commercial construction takeoff and estimating software for the roofing, fireproofing, interior and exterior finishing trades for more than 30 years. For more information, visit www.estimatingedge.com.

About Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, estimating and takeoff, project management, safety management, HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing
tak@foundationsoft.com
(800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist
SIllius@foundationsoft.com
(800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: Estimating Edge



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/estimating-edge-to-showcase-the-edger-at-international-roofing-ex-1126857

