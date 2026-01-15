Santa Monica, California--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - The A-Mark Foundation announced a transformative $10 million gift from its founder and board member, Steven C. Markoff, to further A-Mark's mission of supporting and promoting investigative journalism by recognizing excellence in reporting and investing in the next generation of investigative journalists.

Key Takeaways:

A-Mark's founder, Steven C. Markoff, announced a new $10M gift to advance the foundation's work.

A-Mark grants to support investigative journalism totaled nearly $1M in 2025.

The new gift positions A-Mark to significantly expand investigative journalism funding in 2026.

The A-Mark Foundation supports and promotes investigative reporting through grants.

About A-Mark Foundation

The A-Mark Foundation supports and promotes investigative journalism through its three programs: A-Mark Prizes for Investigative Reporting, presented by state press groups; A-Mark Journalism Master's Scholarships, presented by universities; and A-Mark Student Journalism Awards, presented by community colleges.

Source: The A-Mark Foundation

