Onit Earns Great Place to Work Certification in the U.S. and India and Is Recognized by Most Loved Workplace for Culture and Flexibility

Employee-driven recognitions highlight Onit's commitment to trust, flexibility, and professional growth

ATLANTA, GEORGIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Onit, a global leader in AI-native legal operations solutions, today announced it has been Certified by Great Place To Work in both the United States and India, and recognized by Most Loved Workplace with badges for Remote Work, Caregivers & Parents, and Career Development. More than 8 in 10 employees in the U.S. and more than 9 in 10 employees in India say Onit is a great place to work.

"These recognitions mean the most because they come directly from our people," said Michael Farlekas, CEO of Onit. "Building AI-native technology requires curiosity, trust, and room to experiment. We're intentional about creating a culture where employees have the flexibility and support to do their best work while continuing to grow."

Great Place To Work Certification is the most definitive employer-of-choice recognition, awarded based on employees' real-time experiences. Most Loved Workplace honors organizations where employees feel supported, respected, and empowered - particularly in areas that matter most to today's workforce.

Each recognition is based entirely on direct employee feedback, underscoring Onit's culture of trust, flexibility, and growth as the company continues to scale globally and invest in AI-native innovation.

Employees consistently rated Onit highly for work-life balance, leadership transparency, and opportunities to grow and develop professionally. Flexible work arrangements, clear career paths, and ongoing learning opportunities enable teams across regions to collaborate effectively while building technology that helps legal departments operate smarter.

"Great Place to Work Certification is awarded based on what employees say about their workplace experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place To Work. "By earning this recognition in both the U.S. and India, Onit demonstrates a consistent, high-trust culture that supports employees and enables them to do their best work."

As Onit continues to expand its AI-native legal operations platform, the company remains committed to investing in its people with the same focus it brings to innovation, ensuring employees have the flexibility, resources, and support they need to thrive.

