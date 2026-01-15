DealFlow Events: Soteria Battery Innovation Group Presenting at the 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

GREENVILLE, SC AND ATLANTIC CITY, NJ / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Soteria Battery Innovation Group ("BIG"), a private company focused on improving lithium-ion battery safety through the development and sharing of technologies that address common failure modes, today announced that it will participate in the DealFlow Discovery Conference, taking place January 28-29, 2026.

Brian Morin, CEO & Co-Founder of Soteria BIG, will deliver a company presentation and be available for one-on-one investor meetings throughout the event. Learn more about Soteria BIG at https://soteriabig.com/.

Event Details:

? 3rd Annual DealFlow Discovery Conference

? The Borgata Hotel, Casino & Spa

? Atlantic City, NJ

? January 28-29, 2026

Investors interested in scheduling a meeting with the Soteria BIG management team should request an investor pass to attend the conference (no cost to attend).

About Soteria BIG

Lithium-ion batteries power countless devices around the world and demand continues to grow. Unfortunately, lithium-ion batteries are also potentially unsafe, as unavoidable manufacturing defects and accidental damage can lead them to catch fire. Soteria BIG and its industry-wide consortium are working to enable inherently safe batteries everywhere. Soteria BIG's proven technology results in batteries that function after damage, turning catastrophic events into maintenance events.

Media Contact:

Abby Zielsdorf

Investor Relations Manager

Soteria BIG

(937) 657 - 8255

Abby.Zielsdorf@SoteriaBIG.com

SOURCE: DealFlow Events

