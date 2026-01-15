Novamera Validates Surgical Mining Technology in Successful Field Trial

Precision extraction system proves faster, low-impact, data-driven alternative to conventional mining for narrow vein deposits.

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Novamera Inc. ("Novamera") has completed a field deployment in Newfoundland (the "Project"), demonstrating a transformative, low-capex alternative to conventional mining for narrow-vein mineral deposits. The Project validated Novamera's Surgical Mining method in real-world conditions, showing how advanced imaging, simulation, and targeted robotic extraction can enable faster pathways to production while materially reducing environmental footprint and upfront capital requirements.

Despite some early delays, Novamera successfully validated key performance metrics for newly developed hardware and software enhancements. These innovations enabled three-dimensional position control and real-time visualization of the Course Correction Device (CCD). Novamera's proprietary steering system-the "brain" and primary component of the Bottom Hole Assembly (BHA)-demonstrated its ability to precisely guide and maintain the intended borehole trajectory. The following milestones were achieved during the Project.

Established downhole communications and power in a rugged environment

Controlled and monitored the Course Correction Device (CCD) and drilling trajectory from surface through a Human-Machine Interface (HMI), enabling remote real-time steering adjustments and operational oversight.

Accurately defined the three-dimensional position of the Bottom Hole Assembly (BHA) and the drilling trajectory using onboard sensors.

Exceeded the targeted Rate of Penetration (ROP) within the expected envelope of rock strength and rock mass characteristics- a key driver for economic returns. In addition, the Project successfully characterized drill metrics across a wide range of rock mechanical conditions, including variations in rock strength and rock mass quality.

Extracted 350 tonnes for metallurgical evaluation, including physical properties, grade analysis and geological reconciliation.

Maintained a closed-loop water system to control and recirculate water, minimizing discharge and environmental impact.

Demonstrated progressive closure and the ability to reclaim during the production process.

In addition, surface disturbance and noise levels remained well below regulatory thresholds, reinforcing the inherently low-impact nature of Surgical Mining for both ecosystems and surrounding communities. For operators, this low-impact profile supports a clearer and faster pathway to permitting and earlier production-enabling faster cash flows and increased supply of essential minerals and metals.

Together, these achievements position Novamera to execute its signed commercial projects, advance deployment over the coming year, and support its upcoming Series A financing. A comprehensive case study detailing the technical performance, environmental outcomes, and economic results will be released in the coming weeks.

"While early-stage field demonstrations are never perfectly linear, the project confirmed exactly what we set out to prove - Surgical Mining can be effective in a real-world narrow-vein setting," said James Hollis, CEO of Novamera. "These results build a credible foundation for commercialization as we move toward full deployments with partners who share our commitment to innovation and responsible resource development."

Novamera would like to acknowledge the support of DIGITAL, Canada's Global Innovation Cluster for digital technologies, the Government of Canada through the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, and MICA (Mining Innovation Commercialization Accelerator). The successful Project reflects how Canadian innovation can reshape mineral extraction and help secure the resources essential for electrification, clean energy, and advanced manufacturing.

About Novamera

Founded in 2019, Novamera is revolutionizing how the world mines. Its patented Surgical Mining process enables precise, low-impact extraction of previously uneconomic narrow-vein deposits. By combining advanced subsurface imaging, AI-driven orebody modelling, and precision robotic extraction, Novamera helps mining companies unlock new resources with lower costs, faster timelines, and minimal environmental impact-creating a new category of sustainable, high-return projects.

