Wells Fargo & Company: Mountain Mediation Receives $100,000 Wells Fargo Grant to Support Eviction Prevention

PARK CITY, UT / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Mountain Mediation announces a generous $100,000 grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation. The check presentation will be held on Friday, January 16th, at 3pm at the historic McPolin Barn (3000 UT-224, Park City, UT 84060)*. It will be a chilly day by the thermometer, but hearts will be warmed by the foundation's generosity and some hot cocoa from Mountain Mediation.

The substantial contribution will be used to scale and strengthen Mountain Mediation's existing Eviction Prevention program and support the hiring of a Program Coordinator and two bilingual housing mediators. The Program Coordinator will design and deliver housing mediation training for any Utah court-rostered mediator. The grant also funds educational experiences and resources for landlords and tenants, helping them both better understand their rights and responsibilities and highlighting the benefits of mediation for conflict resolution.

"Legal eviction is one of the most destabilizing events a family can face. Research shows that eviction filings have profound and long-lasting consequences - including difficulty securing future housing, emotional trauma, and disconnection from schools and communities," says Gretchen Lee, Executive Director of Mountain Mediation. "This program is about housing stabilization. We want to help our community before legal action is taken. The grant from the Wells Fargo Foundation allows us to reach more people, providing invaluable housing education and mediations."

"Wells Fargo is proud to support Mountain Mediation and their efforts to keep individuals and families safely housed," said Nathan B. Paddock, Wells Fargo Commercial Banking Market Executive for Utah. "Stable housing is a foundation for financial stability and long-term wellbeing, and Mountain Mediation's eviction prevention work provides exactly the kind of early, community-based support that makes a meaningful difference. By investing in this program, we are helping expand access to resources, education, and mediation services that empower both tenants and landlords to find fair, sustainable solutions. This collaboration reflects our ongoing commitment to strengthening communities and increasing housing access for those who need it most."

About Mountain Mediation: Mountain Mediation's mission is to bring people together to prevent conflict, resolve disputes, and improve communication for a more inclusive community. The nonprofit provides mediation services, landlord/tenant education, communication training, and community conversations. Mountain Mediation has developed a comprehensive landlord/tenant eviction diversion program and also offers communication training to help individuals, organizations, schools, and businesses engage in constructive dialogue and effectively manage and resolve conflicts. Program Overview: The need for timely, tenant-focused support has never been greater. Mountain Mediation's Eviction Prevention Program helps people stay housed and avoid the financial and emotional strain of eviction. Through early intervention, education, and mediation, we help tenants and landlords find fair solutions before problems worsen. This promotes stable housing and better financial outcomes for individuals and families.

Contact:

Nicole E. Droitsch "Ned"

Associate Director | Mountain Mediation

435-450-8193

ned@mountainmediationcenter.org

