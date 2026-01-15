Cell Source, Inc.: Cell Source Announces Closing of Private Placement and Hiring of Transfer Agent

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Cell Source, Inc. (OTC Pink Limited:CLCS) ("Cell Source" or the "Company"), a leading innovator in immune tolerance management, announced today that it has closed a private placement of original issue discount convertible notes in the aggregate principal amount of $1,875,000. The Company received gross proceeds of $1,500,000 from the offering. The notes bear interest at a rate of 10% per annum and are convertible into shares of the Company's common stock at a conversion price equal to 90% of the lowest volume weighted average price of the common stock during the ten trading days prior to conversion. The notes become due upon the earlier of June 17, 2026 or the listing of the Company's common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market or another national securities exchange. For each $100,000 invested, investors in the offering received a five-year warrant to purchase the Company's common stock at an exercise price of $.40 per share. A total of 1,875,000 warrants were issued in the offering.

Cell Source is preparing for an uplist to the Nasdaq Capital Market and has engaged Vstock Transfer, LLC as its transfer agent. The Company plans to expand its communications program to share its clinical results and strategic plans going forward.

About Cell Source, Inc.

Cell Source, Inc. is the worldwide, exclusive innovator of Veto Cell-based cellular therapy and immunotherapy platform technologies designed to provide safer and more accessible stem cell (e.g. bone marrow) transplantation and improve the treatment of blood cancers such as leukemia, lymphoma and multiple myeloma. The Company licenses the technology from The Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel and sponsors both research and clinical development projects at a leading US Cancer Center. In addition, its Veto Cell platform is being developed to reverse sickle cell disease and other non-malignant genetic blood disorders and to durably treat auto immune diseases such as type 1 diabetes. The Company is developing a Veto Cell CAR-T platform which could potentially enable CAR-T therapy to be used in donor-derived (allogeneic) settings with increased safety, efficacy, and persistence. Cell Source's Veto Cell technologies are also being developed to facilitate safer, donor mismatched organ transplants (e.g., kidney and liver) and also avoid the current need for life-long daily immune system suppression.

The Company is focused on transitioning this allogeneic Veto Cell platform into additional clinical trials in order to develop safe and curative cell therapy treatments (such as stem cell transplants) from mismatched donors as well as safe, durable, and efficacious "off-the-shelf" immunotherapy and immuno-oncology products.

