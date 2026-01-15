The "UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) Marking for Medical Devices Training Course (Apr 15, 2026)" training has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This course, designed for medical device manufacturers, provides essential guidance to help stakeholders understand and navigate the UK Conformity Assessed (UKCA) marking process in the context of these regulatory shifts, ensuring readiness, compliance, and strategic alignment in an increasingly complex regulatory environment.

Since 1 January 2021, the landscape for placing medical devices on the UK market has undergone significant change. With further major reform to the UK's regulatory framework for medical devices scheduled for 2025 and 2026, the sector is entering a critical period of transition. A key milestone in this reform is the introduction of a new Post-Market Surveillance (PMS) regulation for medical devices in Great Britain, which came into force on 16 June 2025.

These developments present growing challenges for medical device manufacturers, regulators, and conformity assessment bodies alike. The evolving requirements will directly impact technical documentation, labelling, logistics, and overall regulatory compliance.

Benefits of attending

Understand the requirements to achieve UKCA

Know the differences between UKCA and CE marking

Learn how to align your conformity assessment procedures to meet UKCA and CE marking requirements

Consider the requirements for the Northern Ireland market

Certifications:

CPD: 6 hours for your records

Certificate of completion

Who Should Attend:

Medical device professionals who wish to gain knowledge and understanding of the new UKCA requirements

Regulatory affairs managers

Medical device manufacturers

Business development managers

Key Topics Covered:

UK Medical Device Regulation and your obligations

The UK medical device regulations explained

Transitional arrangements

The use of standards in the UK

UK guidance for medical devices

UKCA marking explained (placement of UK CA mark)

Registering as a manufacturer to sell medical devices in the UK

Registering medical devices in the UK

The role of the UK responsible person

UK conformity assessment bodies

Technical files and UK declaration of conformity

UKCA technical file versus EU technical documentation, differences and similarities

Aligning your conformity assessment procedures

New Post-market surveillance regulation for medical devices in Great Britain

UKNI marking and the future

The process in Northern Ireland

Proposed future changes to UK regulations

Workshop case study on obtaining the UKCA mark

Workshop feedback

Q&A





Speakers:



Tina Amini

Pharmacist

Aston University



Dr. Tina Amini is a pharmacist with a PhD in Pharmaceutics from Aston University. She joined Lloyd's Register as Senior Technical Specialist in 2018. She has previously worked at BSI as the lead Pharmaceutical Expert and Combination Product Specialist for several years.



Tina has been involved in the classification of borderline products and consultation process with several EU competent authorities for device/drug products. Prior to joining Notified Bodies, Tina worked in the Pharmaceutical Industry for over 17 years in a variety of disciplines where she took products through from discovery to commercialisation.







