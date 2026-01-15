Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A142ZR | ISIN: GB00BYWWHR75 | Ticker-Symbol: N/A
Branche
Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
nicht mehr börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
EQUINITI GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
15.01.2026 22:10 Uhr
150 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Equiniti Recognised as a UK Top Employer for 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026, showcasing its commitment to a better world of work. The Top Employer certification recognises EQ's excellence in HR policies and people practices, reflecting its ongoing emphasis on employee experience.

EQ was ranked 4th among UK Top Employers - its highest ranking to date after placing 15th last year.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority in HR certification, benchmarking and advisory. In 2025, the Programme certified and recognised nearly 2,500 Top Employers in 131 countries/regions, positively impacting over 14 million employees globally. Its programmecertifies organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey which covers six domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

Adam Mesh, Chief People Officer at Equiniti, commented: "We're delighted with our rankings - it's phenomenal that we've once again improved our scores across all areas of the audit, gaining perfect scores in two out of the six domains. This recognition is meaningful validation for the work we've done in the past year, driven from the last audit, to improve our employee experiences. Nonetheless, we know that there is always potential for further improvement, and we remain committed to continually seeking new initiatives to further support our workforce and strengthen EQ as a great place to work."

Top Employers Institute CEO Adrian Seligman commented: "Achieving a Country Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects Equiniti's dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance. Their strong alignment between people strategy and organisational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their transformative practices. We are proud to recognise Equiniti for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work in India, the UK and US."

About Equiniti

Equiniti is a fintech that connects the future of capital, communications, and governance - building trust and confidence in every market we serve. Our 5,000 employees support over 20 million shareholders and 12,000 leading organizations globally.

Find out more on equiniti.com

About Top Employers Institute
Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Programme, participating companies can be certified and recognised as an employer of choice. The certification is awarded to organisations based on the participation and results of the HR Best Practices Survey covering six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

In 2025, Top Employers Institute certified nearly 2,500 organisations in 131 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 14 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

Media Contact:
Nicholas Ledford
Tel: +1 513 833 4528
Email: nicholas.ledford@equiniti.com


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Renditeturbo 2026 - 5 Aktien mit Potenzial
2025 neigt sich dem Ende zu, ohne klassische Jahresendrallye, aber mit einem DAX, der viele Kritiker Lügen gestraft hat. Über 21 Prozent Kursplus seit Jahresbeginn, stärker als der US-Markt. Wer hätte das noch vor Monaten erwartet?

Genau solche Entwicklungen machen den Reiz der Börse aus. Denn auch 2026 dürfte wieder alles anders kommen als gedacht. Während viele Analysten weiter steigende Kurse erwarten, rückt eine zentrale Frage in den Fokus: Wo entstehen im kommenden Jahr echte Überraschungen, und wie kann man davon profitieren?

Unser aktueller Spezialreport beleuchtet fünf Entwicklungen, mit denen kaum jemand rechnet, die aber enormes Renditepotenzial bergen. Vom Comeback der Ölwerte über unterschätzte Plattform-Aktien bis hin zur möglichen Wachablösung im KI-Sektor: Wer 2026 überdurchschnittlich abschneiden will, muss antizyklisch denken und frühzeitig Position beziehen.

Im kostenlosen Report stellen wir 5 Aktien vor, die 2026 im Zentrum solcher Wendepunkte stehen könnten. Solide bewertet, gut positioniert und mit überraschend starkem Momentum.

Jetzt kostenlos herunterladen! Bevor andere erkennen, wo die Chancen wirklich liegen!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.