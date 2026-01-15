Equiniti Recognised as a UK Top Employer for 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026, showcasing its commitment to a better world of work. The Top Employer certification recognises EQ's excellence in HR policies and people practices, reflecting its ongoing emphasis on employee experience.

EQ was ranked 4th among UK Top Employers - its highest ranking to date after placing 15th last year.

Top Employers Institute is the global authority in HR certification, benchmarking and advisory. In 2025, the Programme certified and recognised nearly 2,500 Top Employers in 131 countries/regions, positively impacting over 14 million employees globally. Its programmecertifies organisations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey which covers six domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

Adam Mesh, Chief People Officer at Equiniti, commented: "We're delighted with our rankings - it's phenomenal that we've once again improved our scores across all areas of the audit, gaining perfect scores in two out of the six domains. This recognition is meaningful validation for the work we've done in the past year, driven from the last audit, to improve our employee experiences. Nonetheless, we know that there is always potential for further improvement, and we remain committed to continually seeking new initiatives to further support our workforce and strengthen EQ as a great place to work."

Top Employers Institute CEO Adrian Seligman commented: "Achieving a Country Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects Equiniti's dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance. Their strong alignment between people strategy and organisational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their transformative practices. We are proud to recognise Equiniti for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work in India, the UK and US."

About Equiniti

Equiniti is a fintech that connects the future of capital, communications, and governance - building trust and confidence in every market we serve. Our 5,000 employees support over 20 million shareholders and 12,000 leading organizations globally.

Find out more on equiniti.com

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognising excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Programme, participating companies can be certified and recognised as an employer of choice. The certification is awarded to organisations based on the participation and results of the HR Best Practices Survey covering six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

In 2025, Top Employers Institute certified nearly 2,500 organisations in 131 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 14 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

Media Contact:

Nicholas Ledford

Tel: +1 513 833 4528

Email: nicholas.ledford@equiniti.com