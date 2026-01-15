Lightwave Logic, Inc. and QPICs Announce Partnership to Advance the Use of Electro-Optic Polymers in Quantum Processors

Companies to jointly develop PDK for PIC-based quantum solutions

ENGLEWOOD, COLORADO / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) (the "Company"), a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor, and QPICs, a newly established foundry dedicated to advancing Photonic Integrated Circuit (PIC) based quantum technology as part of the Quantum Tech Hub initiative in Colorado, today announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) to accelerate the use of electro-optic polymers for the commercialization of photonic quantum circuits.

The MOU will enable QPICs to develop Process Design Kits (PDKs) with Lightwave Logic's proprietary polymer platform and encapsulation processes with the goal of accelerating PIC production timelines for quantum computing customers. The availability of the PDK will allow these customers to design custom solutions based on silicon circuits without the need for extensive modifications of PIC manufacturing processes.

"We look forward to collaborating with QPICs on photonic-based quantum solutions to advance this exciting new market," said Yves LeMaitre, CEO and President of Lightwave Logic. "Our shared cultures of disruptive innovation, along with the close proximity of our respective facilities, will allow us to collaborate efficiently to address the growing need of quantum computing and sensing customers for scalable, cost-effective, PIC-based solutions."

"QPICs goal is to establish the nation's leading quantum technology fab in Boulder as part of the US Department of Commerce's Tech Hub initiative that supports Colorado's Elevate Quantum eco-system," said Dr. Chris Myatt, QPICs Founder and CEO. "The ability to use silicon fab compatible materials from Lightwave Logic to develop quantum circuits is a critical step for us to further advance this vision. We're excited to partner with Lightwave Logic and look forward to our future collaboration."

About Lightwave Logic, Inc.

Lightwave Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:LWLG) www.lightwavelogic.com is a technology platform company leveraging its proprietary engineered electro-optic (EO) polymers to transmit data at higher speeds with less power in a small form factor. The Company's high activity and high stability organic polymers allow it to create next-generation photonic EO devices that convert data from electrical signals into light/optical signals for applications in telecommunications, and for data transmission potentially used to support generative AI.

About QPICs

QPICs (Quantum Photonic Integrated Circuits) www.qpics.com empowers innovators to go from idea to market fast by making photonic integrated circuit fabrication seamless, scalable, and accessible at every stage to accelerate PIC development. The Company facilitates custom production runs that leave slow, complex prototyping behind, enabling innovative companies to test designs quickly and efficiently. QPICs is currently establishing rapid turnkey fabrication of photonic devices at Colorado's Elevate Quantum facilities which are being established with over $160 million in funding in partnership with the US Department of Commerce's Tech Hub initiative, the State of Colorado, and the State of New Mexico.

