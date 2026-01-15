GoMyHire Accelerates Asia Expansion with New Entities in Singapore and Hong Kong

KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / GoMyHire Travel Sdn Bhd, a Southeast Asia-based travel and tour technology company, is expanding its presence in the region through its growing focus on tech-powered tourism mobility. With newly incorporated entities in Singapore and Hong Kong - Gomyhire PTE. LTD. and Gomyhire (HK) Company Limited, the company is laying the foundation for a cross-border transportation ecosystem that serves Asia's travel industry.

What began as a focused airport transfer platform has now evolved into a full-scale B2B2C tourism mobility solution. Today, GoMyHire supports operations and service coverage in 10 key markets: Malaysia, Singapore, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Thailand, Taiwan, Japan, Philippines, South Korea, and Vietnam. With plans to establish localized teams and partners in Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam, the company continues to develop its regional tourism transport network.

"We're building more than just a transportation platform-we're building the mobility foundation of tomorrow's travel ecosystem," said Wilson Teh, Founder and CEO of GoMyHire. "Our technology, driver network, and partnerships are designed to help tourism operators move with confidence, scale with speed, and serve travelers across borders."

GoMyHire's platform is designed to integrate into the workflows of travel brands. With built-in AI powering its dispatch engine, automated customer support, and instant quotation system for its Global Distribution System (GDS), the platform enables real-time, seamless integration across booking journeys and loyalty ecosystem. Strategic partnerships with leading online travel platforms and Online Travel Agency (OTA) ecosystem in the airport transfer marketplace enable GoMyHire's transport services to be embedded directly into travel flows, providing partners with a plug-and-play transport layer without competing with their core offerings. Whether handling first-mile airport pickups, days tour & charter, or last-mile drop-offs for groups and VIPs, GoMyHire's platform provides dependable, tech-enabled transport for travelers and the businesses that serve them.

At the heart of the company's offering is a proprietary dispatch system that supports both real-time and pre-scheduled rides. GoMyHire's "Business-to-Driver" (B2D) model empowers local drivers to participate in the formal tourism economy, while ensuring consistency, service quality, and availability for its B2B partners. Unlike traditional ride-hailing, GoMyHire operates as a professional chauffeur service, offering a range of vehicles from 5-seaters to 18-seaters tailored for Free Independent Travellers (FIT) and small group travelers. Pricing stability is another key differentiator: GoMyHire avoids algorithmic surge pricing to deliver predictable costs to both clients and drivers, especially important for hotels, travel agencies, and MICE organizers.

The platform also boasts multi-language booking flows, QR-code ride confirmations, and an API ecosystem that allows for instant integration with Online Travel Agency (OTA). These features make GoMyHire particularly attractive to corporate travel departments, credit card reward programs, and hospitality groups seeking scalable and reliable transport solutions.

With travel demand continuing to rise across Asia, GoMyHire is positioning itself as the mobility layer that connects people, places, and platforms. The company's long-term ambition is to become the regional standard for tourism transport infrastructure-offering every traveler a seamless ground mobility experience, no matter the destination.

For more information, visit www.gomyhire.com

About GoMyHire

GoMyHire Travel Sdn Bhd is a travel tech company that provides cross-border mobility solutions for the tourism industry. With active operations in Malaysia, Singapore, and Hong Kong, and service coverage across eight countries in Asia, the platform enables seamless transportation for international travelers, travel agencies, hotel groups, and corporate partners. Powered by a proprietary dispatch engine and a growing ecosystem of driver-partners, GoMyHire is reshaping the future of tourism mobility across Asia.

