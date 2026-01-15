Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - MAX RESOURCE CORP. (TSXV: MAX) (OTC Pink: MXROF) (FSE: M1D2) ("Max" or the "Company") announces that, further to its news release dated December 24, 2025, the Company confirms the effective date for the consolidation of one (1) post-consolidation share for every four (4) pre-consolidation shares.

Effective at the opening on Tuesday, January 20, 2026, the shares of the Company will commence trading on the TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The name and stock symbol of the Company shall remain the same.

Post-Consolidation Capitalization: Unlimited common shares with no par value of which approximately 55,507,331 common shares are issued and outstanding.

Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada

Trading Symbol: MAX

CUSIP Number: 57772U406 (new)

About Max Resource

Max Resource is a mineral exploration company focused on copper and precious metals assets in Colombia and exploration development of a high purity iron project in Brazil.

Mora Gold-Silver in Colombia Project encompasses over 40 historic, 5 active mines, a series of exposed polymetallic structures over 2,500m by 1,000m surrounded by Collective Mining's (TSX: CNL) (NYSE: CNL) Guayabales Project and Aris Mining's (TSX: ARIS) (NYSE: ARMN) Marmato Gold Operations.

Serra Azul Copper-Silver Project in Colombia sits along the Colombian portion of the world's largest producing copper belt (Andean belt), with world-class infrastructure and the presence of global majors (Glencore and Chevron). Serra Azul is fully funded by global miner Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE: FCX) relating to rights to earn up to 80% by funding $50 million of accumulated expenditures. Backed by support of Freeport-McMoRan the team views as validation of the geological and mining potential of Serra Azul.

Florália High-Purity Iron Project in Brazil lies adjacent to the largest iron ore mines in Minas Gerais, Brazil's largest iron ore and steel producing State. Exploration includes drilling an upgraded Exploration Target of 50-70Mt at 55%-61% Fe. As fully funded through an option to purchase by Bolt Metals Corp (CSE: BOLT) issuing an aggregate of 32.3m shares. The transaction is subject to satisfactory applicable regulatory approvals.

Max cautions investors the potential quantity and grade of the iron ore is conceptual in nature, and further cautions there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource and Max is uncertain if further exploration will result in the geological target being delineated as a mineral resource. Hematite mineralization tonnage potential estimation is based on in situ high-grade outcrops and interpreted and modelled magnetic anomalies. Density value used for the estimate is 2.8t/m³. Hematite sample grades range between 55-61% Fe. The 58 channel samples were collected for chemical analysis from in situ outcrops in previously mined slopes of industrial materials.

For more information, visit on Max Resource: https://www.maxresource.com/

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Except for statements of historic fact, this news release contains certain "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities law.

Forward-looking information is frequently characterized by words such as "plan", "expect", "project", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate" and other similar words, or statements that certain events or conditions "may" or "will" occur. Forward-looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements including, but not limited to delays or uncertainties with regulatory approvals, including that of the TSXV. There are uncertainties inherent in forward-looking information, including factors beyond the Company's control. There are no assurances that the commercialization plans for Max Resources Corp. described in this news release will come into effect on the terms or time frame described herein.

The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information if circumstances or management's estimates or opinions should change except as required by law. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Additional information identifying risks and uncertainties that could affect financial results is contained in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, which filings are available at www.sedarplus.ca.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280581

Source: MAX Resource Corp.