Anzeige
Mehr »
Donnerstag, 15.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
15.01.2026 23:00 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Flor de Caña Rum: Flor de Caña and Fratelli Branca Distillerie join forces to conquer the Italian market

ROME, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Flor de Caña, the sustainably crafted premium rum from Nicaragua, is pleased to announce a new distribution partnership in Italy with Fratelli Branca Distillerie, effective January 1st, 2026. This new chapter represents a strategic step in strengthening Flor de Caña's presence in one of Europe's most important spirits markets, partnering with a family-owned company with more than 180 years of history and a portfolio of iconic premium brands deeply rooted in Italian culture.

Flor de Caña Rum Portfolio

Both companies share a strong commitment to family tradition, long-term vision, and excellence, with Flor de Caña and Fratelli Branca Distillerie proudly led today by their fifth generation. Sustainability is also a core value for both organizations, alongside a shared philosophy of "innovating while preserving tradition". This alignment of values and heritage will support Flor de Caña's ambition to further strengthen its strategic distribution, elevate brand positioning, and build meaningful, long-lasting partnerships across the Italian market.

The distribution agreement covers the full portfolio of Flor de Caña rums, which are naturally and sustainably aged in American white oak barrels, without artificial ingredients, at the base of an active volcano.

Founded in 1890, Flor de Caña is internationally recognized for its uncompromising quality and excellence, with accolades such as Best Rum Producer of the Year (UK), Among the Finest Products in the World (USA), and World's Best Rum Distillery (Spain). The brand is also a global leader in sustainability, distilling its rum with 100% renewable energy, capturing all CO2 emissions during fermentation, planting over one million trees, and being Carbon Neutral Certified.

Looking ahead to 2026, and as part of the joint efforts of this new partnership, Flor de Caña will also unveil a new and refreshed packaging, with further details to be revealed in the coming months.

Media Contact:
corporatecommunications@flordecana.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2862863/Flor_de_Cana_Rum_Portfolio.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/flor-de-cana-and-fratelli-branca-distillerie-join-forces-to-conquer-the-italian-market-302662917.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.