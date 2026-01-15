Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC): Stonegate Capital Partners initiates their coverage on Cassiar Gold Corp. (TSXV: GLDC). Cassiar's technical foundation has advanced materially, culminating in a June 2025 NI 43-101 technical report and updated mineral resource estimate for the Cassiar Gold Property. The pit-constrained Taurus MRE outlines Indicated Mineral Resources of 8.8 Mt at 1.43 g/t Au (410 koz) plus Inferred Mineral Resources of 63.2 Mt at 0.95 g/t Au (1.93 Moz) using a 0.4 g/t Au cut-off, with the Company highlighting that 91% of ounces occur within 150m of surface and that mineralization starts at surface. In parallel, Cassiar has continued active drilling and fieldwork to expand mineralization and improve continuity. During the 2024 drill program the Company drilled a total of 7,168m over 30 holes. This was followed by the 2025 drill program which comprised 7,308 meters over 20 drill holes, with positive early results

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

Infrastructure already in place

Updated Technical Reports

100% owned gold project with historic production

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Stonegate: Stonegate Capital Partners is a leading capital markets advisory firm providing investor relations, equity research, and institutional investor outreach services for public companies. Our affiliate, Stonegate Capital Markets (member FINRA) provides a full spectrum of investment banking services for public and private companies.

Source: Stonegate, Inc.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280587

Source: Reportable, Inc.