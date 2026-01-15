Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - CanCambria Energy Corp. (TSXV: CCEC) (FSE: 4JH) (OTCQB: CCEYF) ("CanCambria" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, due to significant investor demand, it has increased its previously announced non-brokered private placement financing by an additional $1,000,000. Pursuant to the increased offering, the Company is offering, on a non-brokered private placement basis (the "Offering"), up to 7,500,000 units (each a "Unit") at a price of $0.40 per Unit, to raise aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,000,000. Each Unit will be comprised of one common share (a "Share") and one common share purchase warrant (each, a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one additional common share (each a "Warrant Share") of the Company at an exercise price of $0.50 per Warrant Share for a period of three (3) years after the date of issuance.

All other terms of the Offering remain unchanged from those set out in the Company's news release dated January 5, 2026.

The net proceeds from the Offering will be used to fund the procurement of long-lead items pursuant to the start of the 2026 drilling program, ongoing technical resource evaluation of the Kiskunhalas Concession Area, support of the Joint Venture process for the BA-IX tight-gas field, and for general corporate purposes.

The Offering may close in one or more tranches as subscriptions are received. The Offering will be subject to satisfaction of certain conditions, including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including approval by the Exchange.

About CanCambria Energy Corp.

CanCambria Energy Corp. is a Canadian-based exploration and production company specializing in tight gas development. With a globally experienced leadership team, CanCambria focuses on high-quality, de-risked projects with direct access to profitable markets. Leveraging the industry's most advanced technologies the Company aims to commercialize their flagship asset, the 100% owned Kiskunhalas Project in southern Hungary, a significant gas-condensate resource in the heart of Europe.

