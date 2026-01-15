Mohawk Industries, Inc. Invites You to Join its Fourth Quarter Earnings Conference Call

CALHOUN, Ga., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In conjunction with Mohawk Industries' (NYSE: MHK) Fourth Quarter 2025 earnings release on Thursday, February 12, 2026, you are invited to listen to the conference call that will be broadcast live on Friday, February 13, 2026, at 11:00 am ET.

What:



When:





Where:







How: Mohawk Industries' Fourth Quarter Earnings Call



February 13, 2026

11:00 am ET



https://www.mohawkind.com (https://www.mohawkind.com)

Select "Investors" tab



Live via the Internet - Log on at ir.mohawkind.com/investor-overview (https://ir.mohawkind.com/investor-overview/)



Register for the conference call at https://dpregister.com/sreg/10205489/10301ee32db (https://url.us.m.mimecastprotect.com/s/kOTdClYMxZhowkLVwI9hLHzXka0?domain=dpregister.com)



Live Conference Call: Dial 1-833-630-1962 (U.S./Canada)

Dial 1-412-317-1843 (International)



For those unable to listen at the designated time, the call will remain available for replay through March 13, 2026, by dialing 1-855-669-9658 (U.S./Canada) or 1-412-317-0088 (International) and entering Replay Access Code 6945334. The call will be archived and available for replay for one year under the "Investors" tab of mohawkind.com.

ABOUT MOHAWK

Over the past two decades, Mohawk Industries has transformed its business into the world's largest flooring company with leading positions in North America, Europe, South America and Oceania. Mohawk's vertically integrated manufacturing and distribution operations provide a competitive advantage in the production of ceramic tile, carpet and laminate, wood, vinyl and hybrid flooring products. Mohawk's industry-leading innovation has yielded designs and performance enhancements that differentiate its collections in the marketplace and satisfy all residential and commercial remodeling and new construction requirements. The Company's brands are among the most recognized and respected in the industry and include American Olean, Daltile, Durkan, Eliane, Elizabeth, Feltex, Godfrey Hirst, Karastan, Marazzi, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Pergo, Quick-Step, Unilin and Vitromex.

Contact:

Mohawk Industries, Inc.

James Brunk, Chief Financial Officer

706-624-2239