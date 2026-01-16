The Sponsorship Space Joins Forces With Sponsorship Marketing Association to Advance Industry Innovation and Growth

Avish Sood to Join SMA Board of Advisors, Leading Key Strategic Initiatives

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON / ACCESS Newswire / January 15, 2026 / The Sponsorship Marketing Association (SMA) today announced a strategic partnership with The Sponsorship Space , uniting two pioneering organizations dedicated to professionalizing the sponsorship marketing industry through community, education, and connection.

Founded by Avish Sood in 2013, The Sponsorship Space was created to foster community, support with accessible education, and recognize hard-working young professionals in the sponsorship industry. Through this partnership, The Sponsorship Space's LinkedIn community and mission will continue under the SMA banner, expanding the organization's reach and impact across all career stages.

"The Sponsorship Space has always been about empowering the next generation of sponsorship professionals and creating spaces where they can learn from those who've paved the way," said Avish Sood, founder of The Sponsorship Space and Senior Manager, Partnership Marketing for Canucks Sports & Entertainment. "Partnering with SMA allows us to scale that vision and create even more opportunities for professionals at every level to connect, learn, and grow together."

As part of this partnership, Sood will join SMA's Board of Advisors, where he will guide the organization's future vision and strategic direction. He will lead a committee of industry professionals to advance three transformative initiatives: the SMA Sponsorship Excellence Awards, a new Sponsorship Marketing Hall of Fame, and a comprehensive industry Mentorship Program - all building on successful programs he pioneered with The Sponsorship Space.

"Avish's commitment to developing talent, recognizing industry leaders, and fostering professional connections mirrors everything SMA believes in and stands for," said Paula Beadle, CEO of the Sponsorship Marketing Association. "His vision aligns perfectly with our mission to professionalize sponsorship marketing through community, human connection, and knowledge. The initiatives he built with The Sponsorship Space will now benefit our members and the industry. We are incredibly fortunate to have him helping shape SMA's future."

The Sponsorship Space LinkedIn community will transition to become part of the SMA community, ensuring continuity for members while opening access to expanded resources, training programs, and networking opportunities.

About the Sponsorship Marketing Association

The Sponsorship Marketing Association (SMA) serves the entire sponsorship marketing industry, bringing together brands, properties, agencies, and service providers. As the nation's primary organization for sponsorship professionals, SMA provides professional development resources, thought leadership, and networking opportunities through signature events, including the nation's industry-wide sponsorship marketing conference, training programs, and industry awards.

About The Sponsorship Space

Founded in 2013, The Sponsorship Space has served as a community hub for sponsorship professionals, focusing on education and networking opportunities for emerging talent in the partnerships industry.

CONTACT:

Paula Beadle

CEO

paula@sponsorshipassociation.com

SOURCE: Sponsorship Marketing Association

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/the-sponsorship-space-joins-forces-with-sponsorship-marketing-as-1127381