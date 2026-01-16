Halifax, Nova Scotia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - Mongoose Mining Ltd. (CSE: MNG) ("Mongoose" or the "Company") announces that its Board of Directors has approved a realignment of the Company's executive leadership structure to support effective governance, operational execution, and external engagement as the Company advances its exploration activities within the mineral and natural resource markets.

Executive Appointments

Pursuant to the Board's approval:

W. Matthew Allas, currently Chairman of the Board, has been appointed Executive Chairman of the Company;

Terence Coughlan, the Company's current Chief Executive Officer has been re-designated as Co-President (Operations); and

Gerasimos (Gerry) Sklavounos, Jr., currently an independent director of the Company has been appointed Co-President (Corporate & External Affairs);

Rationale for the Leadership Structure

The Board determined that the revised executive structure is appropriate given the Company's current stage of development and evolving requirements, including:

Target refinement using existing geological, geophysical, and structural data;

Increased emphasis on disciplined execution of exploration and technical programs;

Ongoing engagement with securities regulators and the Canadian Securities Exchange;

Growing interaction with government bodies, industry participants, and strategic counterparties; and

The need for clear delineation of operational and external responsibilities at the senior executive level.

The Executive Chairman role is intended to provide active strategic leadership and continuity, while the complementary Co-President roles establish focused accountability for operational execution and regulatory, industry, and external affairs.

Governance and Disclosure Considerations

The executive leadership realignment:

Does not constitute a change of business, change of control, or fundamental transaction;

Does not affect the Company's issued and outstanding share capital or ownership structure; and

Is consistent with governance practices commonly adopted by Canadian exploration-stage resource companies.

The Company will make any required regulatory or exchange filings and issue related disclosures in accordance with applicable securities laws and Canadian Securities Exchange policies.

About Mongoose Mining Ltd.

Mongoose Mining is a Canadian exploration company focused on advancing its portfolio of mineral projects in Canada. The Company is committed to responsible exploration practices and to creating value through discovery, technical excellence, and strong community partnerships.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws including, without limitation statements related to the proposed near-term activities. Mongoose provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific, and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the speculative nature of mineral exploration (including the risk of failing to delineate an economic resource); volatility in commodity prices which may render projects uneconomic; the availability of adequate financing; delays in obtaining or failures to secure necessary permits from governmental or regulatory authorities; the inherent uncertainty of geological modeling and metallurgical recovery rates as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Mongoose's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Mongoose has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Mongoose disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

Neither the CSE nor its Regulation Services Providers (as that term is defined in the policies of the CSE) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For more information contact:

Source: Mongoose Mining Ltd.