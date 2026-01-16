MindHYVE.ai, Inc.: MindHYVE.ai and The Open University of Kenya Announce Strategic Collaboration on AI-Powered Learning and Academic Innovation

NAIROBI, Kenya and NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Open University of Kenya (OUK) and MindHYVE.ai, Inc., a U.S.-based artificial intelligence company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) establishing a strategic collaboration focused on advancing AI-powered learning enablement and academic innovation.

The collaboration explores the integration of ArthurAI, MindHYVE.ai's proprietary agentic artificial intelligence system, into selected areas of OUK's digital learning ecosystem. The initiative is designed to support personalized learning, faculty enablement, data-driven curriculum innovation and workforce-aligned upskilling, positioning OUK as a leader in next-generation digital education across Africa.

Under the MoU, the parties will jointly explore implementation of ArthurAI as a virtual academic enabler, supporting learners and educators through adaptive, real-time learning assistance. The collaboration also includes curriculum co-design, impact evaluation, localization aligned with Kenya's education policy and adherence to the Kenya Data Protection Act (2019).

"This collaboration reflects the Open University of Kenya's commitment to innovation, access and academic excellence," said Professor Elijah Omwenga, Vice-Chancellor of the Open University of Kenya. "By exploring responsible AI-powered learning systems, we aim to enhance student success, empower faculty and strengthen Kenya's position as a digital education leader."

"OUK represents a bold and forward-looking model for higher education in the digital age," said Bill Faruki, Founder and CEO at MindHYVE.ai. "This collaboration allows us to responsibly explore how agentic AI can support learning, teaching and workforce readiness-while maintaining transparency, ethics and local relevance."

This collaboration reflects a shared vision to advance responsible AI in education, expand access to high-quality digital learning and support Kenya's broader goals for workforce development and innovation.

About The Open University of Kenya

The Open University of Kenya (OUK), established by Charter in August 2023, is Kenya's first fully online specialised public University. OUK is mandated to expand access to affordable, flexible, self-paced, inclusive and high-quality higher education through digital and open learning innovation. It offers Professional Development Courses, Undergraduate and Postgraduate Programmes designed to meet the needs of learners across Kenya and beyond.

Website: https://ouk.ac.ke/ / Email: info@ouk.ac.ke / Contact: +254 703 211 211

Media Contact:

Brendah Kabindio

Email: bkabindio@ouk.ac.ke

About MindHYVE.ai

MindHYVE.ai is redefining the boundaries of intelligence by engineering autonomous systems and deploying domain-specific AGI agents across real-world sectors. Powered by the Ava-Fusion large reasoning model and architected for agent coordination, swarm intelligence, and adaptive autonomy, MindHYVE's technology stack is revolutionizing law, medicine, finance, education, and governance.

With operations in North America, Asia, and Africa, MindHYVE.ai is on a mission to democratize access to transformative intelligence and architect the infrastructure for post-scarcity economies. Backed by HYVE Labs, the company continues to shape the future of agentic systems on a global scale.

Website: www.mindhyve.ai | Email:hello@mindhyve.io | Contact: +1 (949) 200-8668

Media Contact:

Marc Ortiz

Email: marc.ortiz@mindhyve.io

