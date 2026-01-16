Zylox-Tonbridge to Acquire Equity Interest in A European Medical Device Company to Accelerate Expansion in the Global MedTech Market

Marks a major milestone in Zylox-Tonbridge's long-term commitment to global expansion

HANGZHOU, China and BERLIN, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zylox-Tonbridge (HKEX:2190), a Hong Kong-listed medical technology company focused on neuro-and peripheral vascular interventional products and solutions, today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to acquire a Germany-based medical technology company, Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH ("Optimed"), specializing in research and development, production and distribution of medical devices for minimally invasive therapy worldwide, in multiple steps. Under the terms of the agreement, Zylox-Tonbridge has the option to acquire the entire equity interest in Optimed from its existing shareholders.

Optimed is a leading medical technology company specializing in minimally invasive vascular and endourology devices. Over nearly three decades, Optimed has developed an extensive sales and service network spanning more than 70 countries worldwide and has developed long-standing relationships with physicians and key opinion leaders in Europe and other key markets. Optimed has one of the most comprehensive product portfolios in the peripheral venous stenting market, including specialized devices for the iliofemoral veins, the iliac bifurcation and the vena cava. Optimed's dedicated venous stents are supported by high-evidence clinical trials such as the sinus-Venous, is supported by robust clinical evidence from STEVECO, the first prospective, randomized, multicenter trial in this chronic deep venous obstruction setting, which demonstrated significant improvements in quality of life and clinical severity compared with conservative treatment.

The acquisition of Optimed accelerates Zylox-Tonbridge's global expansion by establishing a unified platform spanning research and development, manufacturing, and commercialization. By integrating both companies' sales networks and leveraging Optimed's long-standing relationships with European clinical experts, Zylox-Tonbridge will be positioned to bring products to market more efficiently and expand its global reach. Furthermore, this partnership is also expected to generate significant operational synergies, supported by an expanded manufacturing base in Germany to ensure a high-quality, reliable supply of innovative medical solutions for European and global markets. Following the closing of the transaction, Zylox-Tonbridge will integrate its sales, marketing, and customer service teams with those of Optimed to create one unified global commercial organization. Rüdiger Hausherr will continue to serve as Chief Executive Officer of Optimed and will report to Jonathon Zhong Zhao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zylox-Tonbridge.

Dr. Jonathon Zhong Zhao, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Zylox-Tonbridge, said, "This acquisition marks an important milestone in Zylox-Tonbridge's global strategy, enabling the Company to leverage a broader European-based platform to accelerate its global expansion. We are very pleased to welcome Optimed to the Zylox-Tonbridge Group and look forward to combining our complementary product portfolios and manufacturing platforms to bring high-quality, innovative and affordable solutions to more patients and physicians worldwide, while driving the Company's next phase of growth."

Rüdiger Hausherr, Chief Executive Officer of Optimed, said, "For nearly three decades, Optimed has worked closely with physicians to build a trusted brand in vascular and endourology care. While Optimed has established a strong global position, rapidly evolving customer needs and healthcare dynamics mean that maintaining the status quo is no longer sufficient. Over the past months, we have established a clear and aligned strategic vision with Zylox-Tonbridge. By combining Zylox-Tonbridge's strong R&D and manufacturing capabilities with our global footprint, we are creating a solid platform to accelerate the next phase of growth and deliver even greater value to clinicians and patients worldwide."

Hans-Henning von Oertzen, Founder and Managing Partner of Westlake Partners, said, "Since investing in Optimed, we have worked closely with the team to broaden its product portfolio, strengthen its clinical relationships and expand its international footprint, helping it become a leader in minimally invasive vascular and endourology solutions. Zylox-Tonbridge is a fast-growing multinational medical technology company with deep roots in China and highly regarded R&D, manufacturing and global commercialization capabilities. We look forward to seeing the two companies unlock new opportunities and shape an even stronger future together for physicians and patients worldwide."

Transaction Benefits

Marks a major milestone in the Zylox-Tonbridge's long-term commitment to global expansion:

The transaction marks a defining milestone in the Company's long-term commitment to European and global markets. By integrating these assets, Zylox-Tonbridge is expected to accelerate its international strategy, diversify its product portfolio and scale its global distribution network-significantly elevating its competitive position and global presence.

Builds an integrated global commercialization platform to accelerate Zylox-Tonbridge's adoption of innovative vascular solutions worldwide:

The combined strengths of the Company's and Optimed's sales networks are expected to accelerate the global adoption of its innovative vascular solutions. With a broader and more diverse product portfolio, the Company is well-positioned to expand its footprint beyond mainland China. In addition, Optimed's deep-rooted relationships with European clinical experts will be a critical component of this strategy to accelerate clinical development and support more efficient product launches.

Delivers manufacturing and operational synergies across Germany and China:

The transaction is expected to generate significant manufacturing and operational synergies between Germany and China. By integrating advanced production capabilities, the Group will continuously enhance overall product quality and operational efficiency. In addition, the Group will continue to leverage Optimed's strong brand recognition in Europe while strategically expanding its production capacity in Germany to ensure a robust, reliable and efficient supply to European and other key international markets.

Fully unlocks Zylox-Tonbridge's high-efficiency R&D capabilities:

Our integrated global commercialization platform allows the Group to fully leverage its high-efficiency R&D capabilities. By further scaling its innovation from a domestic to a global level, Zylox-Tonbridge is committed to delivering a sustained pipeline of cutting-edge, high-quality medical solutions to patients and healthcare professionals worldwide.

About Zylox-Tonbridge

Zylox-Tonbridge Medical Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zylox-Tonbridge", HKEX: 2190) is a medical technology company dedicated to the innovative research and development, manufacturing and commercialization of medical devices in the field of vascular intervention. Founded in 2012, the Company is headquartered in Hangzhou, China.

As an integrated medical device company supported by in-house R&D and manufacturing capabilities, proprietary technology platforms and strong commercialization capabilities, Zylox-Tonbridge adheres to the brand philosophy of "Innovation for Quality Life". The Company is committed to providing patients with high-quality, affordable medical devices and services, enabling more people to benefit from the improved quality of life brought by advanced medical technology.

For more information, please visit our official website at https://www.zyloxtb.com/.

About Optimed Medizinische Instrumente GmbH

Optimed, based in Ettlingen, Germany, has been dedicated to the research, development, manufacturing and global distribution of high-quality medical devices for minimally invasive therapy since 1996. Backed by a strong track record of innovation, Optimed is widely recognized as a global leader in venous stenting. With a dedicated team of approximately 200 professionals across its headquarters, production sites, and international sales organization, the Company ensures seamless operations and delivers exceptional service to its global customers. With an extensive sales and service network spanning more than 70 countries, Optimed delivers reliable solutions that help advance patient care worldwide.

About E-Med Solutions and Westlake Partners

E-Med Solutions is held by a group of investors led by Westlake Partners, an entrepreneurial investors company. Together with a group of international and experienced entrepreneurs and corporate executives, Westlake Partners focuses on the investment in successful German mid-cap companies. One of the objectives is to establish them permanently not only in Germany and Europe but also in the biggest growing economies, such as China and North America.

