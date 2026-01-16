Anzeige
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
16.01.2026
GIGABYTE Showcases Practical AI TOP Utility for Local AI Applications at CES 2026

TAIPEI, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As artificial intelligence continues to move from experimentation toward real-world adoption, GIGABYTE presents a clear local AI solution at CES 2026. GIGABYTE AI TOP suite highlights an approach to AI that is designed to operate locally, support real-world workflows, and be trusted with sensitive data. At CES, GIGABYTE demonstrates how AI can move from the cloud to the edge locally, where work actually happens, securely and efficiently.

GIGABYTE showcases three systems from the AI TOP lineup at CES, including AI TOP ATOM, AI TOP 100, and AI TOP 500, presenting a scalable path for local AI adoption. All three systems support AI TOP Utility, GIGABYTE's proprietary software for creating and operating AI workflows using locally stored data.

The CES demo focuses on Retrieval Augmented Generation (RAG) running on the AI TOP ATOM. While standard setups prioritize raw token generation speed, AI TOP ATOM features 128GB of unified memory, making it uniquely suited for RAG tasks involving massive contexts. This hardware advantage, orchestrated by AI TOP Utility, enables processing vast datasets that would overwhelm traditional multi-GPU configurations, proving that enterprise-grade AI can thrive on a compact local system.

Using AI TOP Utility, organizations can turn thousands of pages of unreleased R&D documents into a secure, instant-response internal knowledge base. This "private brain" scenario enables teams to access accurate operational support without a single byte leaving the local server. By keeping data on-premises, this approach eliminates cloud latency and subscription costs, turning technical specs into the tangible benefit of total data sovereignty and real-time intelligence.

Designed for real-world usability, AI TOP systems support consistent workflows across development and deployment environments. The flagship AI TOP 500 TRX50, featuring up to AMD Ryzen Threadripper PRO 7965WX, GeForce RTX 5090, and 768GB DDR5 memory, delivers the power to run models up to 405 billion parameters with confidence and control. Managed by AI TOP Utility, these systems integrate smoothly within NVIDIA's ecosystem on Linux, enabling AI models to operate across compatible environments with minimal friction.

By prioritizing local AI execution, data control, and ease of adoption, GIGABYTE demonstrates how AI TOP Utility transforms AI from a conceptual capability into a practical tool that fits naturally into everyday workflows.

To experience the AI TOP platform in action, visit the GIGABYTE Product Showcase at CES 2026, located at Venetian Expo Level 3, Lido 3005.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2861475/ATU.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/gigabyte-showcases-practical-ai-top-utility-for-local-ai-applications-at-ces-2026-302661839.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
