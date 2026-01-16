Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
16.01.2026 04:30 Uhr
157 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

LUYUAN GROUP: LUYUAN Debuts in Bangkok as "China-Thailand Youth Exchange Ambassador", Fostering Friendship Ties

BANGKOK, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- A vibrant fleet of electric scooters, featuring the Chinese giant panda mascot "Upanda" took to the streets of Bangkok today, marking the official launch of the "Boundless Creativity • Youth Link" China-Thailand Youth Cultural Exchange Event. LUYUAN Group, a leading Chinese electric vehicle manufacturer, played a pivotal role in the ceremony, having been designated as the Youth Partner of the New Force in 2026 China-Thailand Cultural Exchange.

A fleet of LUYUAN electric scooters, ridden by Chinese and Thai youth, took to the streets of Bangkok

"Upanda" (Apu), a joint team of Chinese and Thai youth representatives rode LUYUAN electric scooters adorned with friendship insignias through Bangkok's historic and modern districts.

Departing from the Queen Sirikit National Convention Center, passing through Chinatown, and arriving at the Wat Pho, the youth interacted with the public. This journey transformed the concept of "China and Thailand are one family" into genuine smiles across the city, vividly interpreting the profound essence of "people-to-people connectivity."

During the event, the organizers officially awarded the title of "Youth Partner of the New Force in 2026 China-Thailand Cultural Exchange" to the participating youth representatives. LUYUAN Group partnered with Dhurakij Pundit University (DPU) to donate a fleet of panda-themed electric vehicles. This initiative empowers Thai student representatives to travel beyond the campus to cultural landmarks and rural fields. Their mission is twofold: to promote Chinese culture while simultaneously recording Thailand's social development and local customs, thereby deepening mutual understanding and learning between the youth of both nations.

While culture builds bridges, technology strengthens the foundation. At the concurrent "China Gift Exhibition," LUYUAN showcased cutting-edge innovations and promoted environmentally friendly mobility, emphasizing that cultural soft power is backed by industrial hard power. As a socially responsible enterprise, LUYUAN strives to deliver high-quality products globally while advocating for a healthy and sustainable lifestyle.

LUYUAN is elevating its global profile through high-level cooperation. Notably, the company has secured a technology licensing partnership with German automotive giant BMW Group. This collaboration integrates international top-tier engineering concepts and quality management systems into LUYUAN's R&D, redefining the standards for two-wheeled mobility.

The Bangkok event represents a milestone in LUYUAN's "One Body, Two Wings" strategy, anchoring the company in the domestic market while expanding overseas and into embodied robotics. Through its international brand, LYVA, the group has expanded its footprint to over 80 countries and regions.


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2863170/01.jpg
Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2719994/_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/luyuan-debuts-in-bangkok-as-china-thailand-youth-exchange-ambassador-fostering-friendship-ties-302663080.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Gold & Silber auf Rekordjagd
Kaum eine Entwicklung war 2025 so eindrucksvoll wie der Höhenflug der Edelmetalle. Allen voran Silber: Angetrieben von einem strukturellen Angebotsdefizit, explodierte der Preis und übertrumpfte dabei den „großen Bruder“ Gold. Die Nachfrage aus dem Investmentsektor zieht weiter an, und ein Preisziel von 100 US-Dollar rückt in greifbare Nähe.

Auch Gold markierte neue Meilensteine. Mit dem Durchbruch über 3.000 und 4.000 US-Dollar pro Unze hat sich der übergeordnete Aufwärtstrend eindrucksvoll bestätigt. Rücksetzer bleiben möglich, doch der nächste Zielbereich bei 5.000 US-Dollar ist charttechnisch fest im Blick. Die fundamentalen Treiber sind intakt, eine nachhaltige Trendwende aktuell nicht in Sicht.

Für Anlegerinnen und Anleger bedeutet das: Jetzt ist die Zeit, um gezielt auf starke Produzenten zu setzen. In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Gold- und Silberaktien vor, die trotz Rallye weiter attraktives Potenzial bieten, mit robusten Fundamentaldaten und starken Projekten in aussichtsreichen Regionen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern und von der nächsten Welle im Edelmetall-Boom profitieren!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.