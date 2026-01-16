Credence Research Inc.: Oil Immersed Current Transformer Market to Reach USD 3,044.3 Million by 2032, Driven by High Voltage Infrastructure Expansion - Credence Research

Market Insights and Forecast - 2024 to 2032

LONDON, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Oil Immersed Current Transformer market was valued at USD 1,893 million in 2024. The market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 6.12% during the forecast period and is expected to reach USD 3,044.3 million by 2032. Rising demand for reliable current measurement in transmission and distribution systems drives growth across regions.

Oil immersed current transformers remain preferred in outdoor and high-voltage environments due to their robust insulation properties and long operating life. Utility companies continue to favor oil-based systems for their stable performance under load and ease of integration in established grid architectures.

Market Driver - Expansion of High Voltage Transmission and Substation Infrastructure

Rapid electricity demand growth fuels large-scale transmission projects. Grid operators expand high voltage substations to manage peak loads. These infrastructure developments directly increase the demand for Oil immersed current transformers. Oil insulation technology offers stable dielectric performance, making it suitable for high-current applications.

Utilities adopt proven technologies that ensure consistent measurement and operational safety. The long service life and low maintenance frequency of oil-immersed units support procurement decisions. Infrastructure development funding and government-backed grid modernization programs support market penetration across both emerging and developed economies.

Market Trend - Integration of Digital Monitoring Interfaces

Utilities are incorporating digital technologies into traditional transformer systems. These include sensor-based condition monitoring and remote diagnostics. Hybrid designs now integrate oil insulation with smart features that support asset health management. This digital shift allows real-time visibility into operational metrics and predictive failure alerts.

Adoption of digital interfaces improves lifecycle planning and supports condition-based maintenance. Grid operators benefit from improved control and performance tracking. The trend toward smart grid development aligns with the growing role of Oil immersed current transformers in automated substations and digital substations.

Market Challenge - Environmental and Safety Concerns Regarding Oil-Based Systems

Oil insulation systems pose fire and environmental risks. Utilities face increasing scrutiny over oil leakage and related containment protocols. Compliance with stricter environmental and safety regulations adds complexity to deployment. This may delay procurement decisions and raise total installation costs.

Fire protection and containment infrastructure are required for compliance with regional codes. Public opposition and permitting delays affect project planning timelines. Utilities must weigh the benefits of oil insulation against environmental obligations and alternative system options. These concerns restrict market adoption in regions with stringent environmental standards.



Segmentation Analysis

By Product Type

Wound Type

Toroidal

Bar Type

Others

Wound type transformers remain the most widely used segment, offering accurate measurement across high voltage circuits. Bar type designs are gaining interest for compact and cost-sensitive applications.

By Voltage Rating

= 33 kV

33 kV to = 66 kV

= 66 kV

Transformers rated at 66 kV and above account for the largest revenue share. These units are extensively deployed in high-voltage transmission networks, particularly in countries expanding grid access in remote areas.

By Application

Power Distribution

Manufacturing

Others

Power distribution applications dominate the market. Utilities use oil-immersed transformers in substations for current measurement and fault isolation. Manufacturing follows due to rising industrial electrification.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific

Asia Pacific accounted for approximately 42% of global demand in 2024. China and India lead regional growth with major investments in transmission lines and substations. Government-supported electrification projects and urban infrastructure expansion contribute to high adoption rates. Oil-immersed transformers are used in new substations for their reliability and proven design history.

Rising industrial activity across Southeast Asia further supports sustained equipment demand. The presence of domestic manufacturers also contributes to price competitiveness and widespread availability.

North America

North America holds a 26% share of global revenue. Utilities in the United States and Canada continue to invest in grid modernization and replacement of aging infrastructure. Oil-immersed transformers are used in both transmission upgrades and rural electrification programs. These systems meet regulatory standards for accuracy and safety across large-scale power networks.

Digital monitoring upgrades are increasingly deployed in older substations across the region. Integration with SCADA systems enhances asset management capabilities.

Europe

Europe accounts for around 18% of the global market. The region focuses on grid enhancements related to renewable integration and energy efficiency. Countries including Germany, France, and the U.K. invest in substation upgrades to support wind and solar inputs.

Oil-immersed current transformers remain favored for their high-voltage stability and low failure rate. Despite rising environmental concerns, many utilities retain oil-based systems due to existing network compatibility and strong performance history.

Latin America

Latin America represents about 8% of global market share. Growth is driven by power infrastructure expansion in Brazil, Argentina, and Chile. Urbanization and industrialization support moderate demand for new transmission assets. Oil-based systems are used in outdoor applications due to their durability and cost-effectiveness.

Supply chain challenges and limited grid modernization budgets slightly restrict faster adoption.

Middle East and Africa

The Middle East and Africa region shows emerging opportunities in utility and industrial sectors. GCC countries continue to upgrade grid reliability and transmission capacity. South Africa and Nigeria are investing in long-distance transmission to expand rural access. Oil immersed current transformers are adopted for their performance stability in high-temperature environments.

Regulatory emphasis on fire safety and compliance is increasing, affecting installation planning and system design.

Key Player Analysis

The global Oil Immersed Current Transformer market includes several multinational and regional players. Leading manufacturers focus on product reliability, compliance certifications, and integration with smart grid systems. Key players include:

ABB

General Electric

Hitachi Energy

Siemens Energy

CG Power and Industrial Solutions

ARTECHE

Automatic Electric

These companies maintain competitive positions through innovation in insulation technology, regulatory compliance, and customer-specific system integration.

Competitive Landscape

Industry competition centers around pricing, safety certification, and product lifecycle performance. Suppliers differentiate through technical support, digital compatibility, and reduced total cost of ownership. OEMs form partnerships with utilities to support long-term deployment and maintenance.

The transition to smart grid systems increases the demand for digitally enabled oil-immersed current transformers. Manufacturers are investing in R&D to improve insulation performance, integrate monitoring modules, and meet evolving environmental standards.

Outlook

The Oil Immersed Current Transformer market is expected to grow steadily through 2032. Transmission infrastructure expansion and grid modernization drive sustained demand. Oil-based insulation technology remains integral to high-voltage systems despite increasing environmental compliance requirements.

Manufacturers must focus on digital compatibility and lifecycle reliability. Investments in fire safety and containment systems will be critical in meeting future installation standards. Market consolidation and strategic partnerships are expected as utilities align with suppliers offering both product reliability and regulatory support.

Recent Industry Developments

In February 2024, Schneider Electric UK and Ireland confirmed collaboration with CERN to address transformer reliability issues.

David Pownall stated that the EcoStruxure Transformer Expert service extends transformer life and lowers carbon waste.

In May 2024, Virginia Transformer highlighted strong demand recovery at the IEEE PES T&D Conference in Anaheim.

Joshua Yun described post-pandemic demand as a surge driven by multiple supply and grid pressures.

In February 2024, Schneider Electric launched the EcoStruxure Transformer Expert service across the UK and Ireland.

The service focuses on digital monitoring and lifecycle optimization for power transformers.

In February 2024, Siemens Energy committed USD 150 million to expand its transformer facility in Charlotte, North Carolina.

The site targets output of 57 large power transformers annually, reaching 15,000 MVA capacity by 2026.

In April 2024, Hitachi Energy announced an investment exceeding USD 1.5 billion to scale global transformer capacity by 2027.

Plans include a new factory in Finland and expansions across Europe, Asia, Australia, and the Americas.

In June 2024, Hitachi Energy invested USD 330 million to modernize its Ludvika facility in Sweden.

The expansion adds over 30,000 square meters to support large transformers for HVDC projects.

