Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - January 15, 2026) - HTX, a leading global cryptocurrency exchange, has announced the listing of LIT (Lighter) on January 15. LIT/USDT spot trading is now available to users on HTX.

LIT, which has a max supply of 1 billion tokens, is the native token of Lighter, a decentralized exchange built on an Ethereum Layer2 with custom ZK circuits for verifiable matching and liquidations. The infrastructure is highly optimized for low costs, allowing zero fees for retail traders and very competitive fees for high frequency traders.

About HTX

Founded in 2013, HTX has evolved from a virtual asset exchange into a comprehensive ecosystem of blockchain businesses that span digital asset trading, financial derivatives, research, investments, incubation, and other businesses.

As a world-leading gateway to Web3, HTX harbors global capabilities that enable it to provide users with safe and reliable services. Adhering to the growth strategy of "Global Expansion, Thriving Ecosystem, Wealth Effect, Security & Compliance," HTX is dedicated to providing quality services and values to virtual asset enthusiasts worldwide.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/280606

Source: HTX