DKSH has announced Natale Capri as the sole Head of the Business Unit Performance Materials, building on his more than ten years of experience as Business Unit Co-Head. Thomas Sul, the former Co-Head, will transition into retirement.
Zurich, Switzerland, January 16, 2026 - DKSH today announced that Thomas Sul, Co-Head of the Business Unit Performance Materials and Member of the Executive Committee, has decided to gradually scale down his activities as he eases into retirement and has stepped down from his role as Co-Head and Member of the Executive Committee. Natale Capri, who has served as Co-Head for over ten years, assumes full responsibility as Head of the Business Unit Performance Materials and remain a Member of the Executive Committee.
