MASSPHOTON LIMITED: MASSPHOTON Participates in Saudi Arabia's KAUST ScaleX Program to Advance GaN Photonics and Electronics Applications in the Middle East

HONG KONG, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MASSPHOTON, a global leader in gallium nitride (GaN)-based optoelectronic and power electronics, today announced its official participation in KAUST ScaleX - a premium soft-landing program that provides specialized support for visionary tech startups from around the globe to expand into Saudi Arabia, powered by King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST). This participation marks a key milestone in MASSPHOTON's expansion into the Middle East.

As one of the region's premium advanced tech soft-landing platforms, KAUST ScaleX admits only a limited number of cutting-edge ventures from hundreds of global applicants each year. Among 556 applications from regions including the U.S., Spain, Switzerland, the U.K., South Korea, and Hong Kong this year, only 10 were accepted - a selection rate of less than 2%. MASSPHOTON distinguished itself through its core strengths in advanced materials and health technology, becoming one of the few global ventures selected in 2025.

This opportunity positions MASSPHOTON to leverage its industrialization expertise in GaN-based photonic and power solutions, engage with KAUST's world-class research ecosystem, and benefit from ScaleX's localization and business integration support. Together, these elements create strong potential for co-developing and deploying ultraviolet-C (UVC) disinfection technologies, smart water treatment systems, advanced power electronics, and public safety solutions tailored to the Middle East market.

Three Core Areas of Potential Collaboration

1. GaN-Based Optoelectronic R&D

With KAUST's global leadership in materials science and photonics, MASSPHOTON sees strong potential to explore co-development opportunities in UVC-band optoelectronic technologies and GaN-based power devices. The company aims to introduce advanced process know-how and customized equipment into Saudi Arabia and is assessing ways to utilize KAUST's state-of-the-art fabrication capabilities for future technology validation and development.

2. Smart Water Treatment Platform

Addressing the region's water resource challenges, MASSPHOTON plans to develop a next-generation smart water treatment system tailored to the Saudi Arabian market. This system may integrate KAUST's innovations in water treatment with MASSPHOTON's deep UV LED disinfection technologies and intelligent management platform-offering an efficient and sustainable approach to safe drinking water infrastructure.

3. Public Environmental Safety Solutions

MASSPHOTON is also exploring the deployment of its "UV+" integrated epidemic prevention system in key public settings such as hospitals and airports in Riyadh and Jeddah. By leveraging ScaleX's local network and aligning with public health priorities, the initiative could contribute to enhanced urban environmental safety and infection control across the Kingdom.

Strategic Synergy for Innovation Ecosystem Development

The KAUST ScaleX Program has emerged as one of the Middle East's most impactful soft-landing frameworks for frontier technology startups. Abdulrahman Basaqr, KAUST ScaleX Program Manager, commented: "MASSPHOTON's strengths in UV disinfection and advanced photonic technologies align closely with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 goals in health technology and sustainable development. This is not only a technical collaboration but also a joint effort to foster a robust innovation ecosystem."

"Being selected for this top-tier soft-landing program represents strong validation of our technological capabilities," said Mr. Even Zhao, CMO of MASSPHOTON. "We will leverage KAUST's research excellence and ScaleX's ecosystem to accelerate the localization and regional adoption of GaN-enabled solutions in the Middle East."

MASSPHOTON: Specializes in the R&D and industrial deployment of gallium nitride (GaN)-based photonic and power technologies. The company's core products include UV-based air and water purification systems and high-efficiency electronics for healthcare and infrastructure applications. MASSPHOTON combines proprietary process technologies with scalable manufacturing capabilities to deliver robust and high-performance solutions for global markets.

KAUST (King Abdullah University of Science and Technology): A graduate research university located on the Red Sea in Saudi Arabia, dedicated to driving innovation through science and technology. With world-class research centers and a global talent base, KAUST is advancing breakthroughs in areas including energy, water, environment, food, health, and the digital economy. Its mission is to be a catalyst for innovation, economic development, and talent cultivation in the Kingdom and beyond.

ScaleX: KAUST's flagship deep tech soft-landing platform designed to help global startups expand into Saudi Arabia. Powered by KAUST's research expertise and strategic ecosystem, KAUST ScaleX enables high-impact technology ventures to scale through localization support, market access, regulatory navigation, and tailored mentorship. By bridging global innovation with the Kingdom's ambitious Vision 2030 goals, KAUST ScaleX serves as a launchpad for startups building transformative solutions in health, energy, sustainability, and the digital economy.

