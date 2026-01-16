Abu Dhabi-based developer Masdar and Montenegro's state-owned power company EPCG have entered into a framework agreement that could see a joint venture company belonging to the two parties develop, build, own and operate large-scale solar projects in the country.Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Montenegrin state utility EPCG have said they will explore setting up a joint venture company to develop large-scale renewables projects in Montenegro. The two parties signed a framework agreement during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Under the terms of the agreement, the joint venture would ...

