Scientists have analyzed the competition between photovoltaics and agriculture for land use in Spain by studying 134 different crops in 15 regions. Using a real options framework, they found that falling solar PV costs and high irradiance in southern Spain could make solar more profitable than farming by the mid-2040s, highlighting growing land-use competition.From pv magazine Spain According to data from Spain's Ministry of Agriculture for 2024, photovoltaic parks occupy an area equivalent to 0.2% of the country's usable agricultural land and 0.12% of its total land area. Over the same period, ...

