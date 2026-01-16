Rajasthan Solar Park Development Co. Ltd. (RSDCL) has issued a tender inviting bids to develop 2,450 MW of state transmission utility (STU)-connected solar PV capacity paired with 1,600 MW/6,400 MWh of battery energy storage systems at the Pugal Solar Park in Rajasthan's Bikaner district. The projects will be implemented on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis.From pv magazine India Rajasthan Solar Park Development Co. Ltd. (RSDCL) has issued a tender inviting bids to develop 2,450 MW of state transmission utility (STU)-connected solar PV projects paired with 1,600 MW/6,400 MWh of battery energy storage ...

