Anzeige
Mehr »
Freitag, 16.01.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Diese Goldaktie beschleunigt ihr Explorationsprogramm - Ergebnisse sprengen den Plan
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 852549 | ISIN: US30231G1022 | Ticker-Symbol: XONA
Tradegate
16.01.26 | 08:10
111,52 Euro
+0,20 % +0,22
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
S&P 100
S&P 500
1-Jahres-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EXXON MOBIL CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
111,52111,8808:16
111,52111,8808:11
PR Newswire
16.01.2026 08:06 Uhr
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Comarch Signs New Contract with ExxonMobil to Implement Loyalty Platform in European Markets

KRAKÓW, Poland, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Comarch, a global provider of advanced IT systems, today announced it has signed a new contract with ExxonMobil to implement its loyalty management solutions in Europe. This agreement marks a significant expansion of the existing cooperation between the two companies, which began in the United States. The new project will see Comarch deploy its technology to enhance ExxonMobil's loyalty initiatives across key European countries.

Comarch is a global software house delivering and integrating proprietary IT products. The company was founded in 1993 in Kraków, Poland and carries out projects for leading Polish and global brands in more than 100 countries on six continents. These brands include JetBlue, Heathrow Airport, TrueValue, Costa Coffee, BP, Heineken, Goodyear, Pepsi, BZ WBK (Santander Group), CitiFinancial (Citigroup), Deutsche Bank PBC, and ING Insurance.

A Strategic Expansion for Enhanced Customer Engagement

ExxonMobil sought to renew its loyalty platform to ensure technical readiness for evolving business needs and to offer a better customer experience. This new contract provides a modern loyalty platform with a wide range of functionalities, strengthening ExxonMobil's customer engagement capabilities in the region.

Delivering a Modern, Scalable Loyalty Framework

The solution includes the Comarch CLM Enterprise platform and Comarch Mobile Application. This technology suite provides ExxonMobil with a robust, scalable framework to manage its loyalty programs, optimize business processes, and deliver a seamless experience to its customers. The project underscores Comarch's expertise in supporting global corporations with complex, large-scale loyalty initiatives.

"This expansion of our partnership with ExxonMobil into Europe is a testament to the trust they place in our technology and our global expertise," said Wojciech Krawczyk, Sales Director at Comarch. "We are committed to providing ExxonMobil with a modern, scalable loyalty platform that ensures technical readiness and enhances their customer engagement across critical European markets."

"We are happy to extend our current cooperation with Comarch in the USA to European countries. Europe is a critical market for us, and we look forward to developing a stronger loyalty offering for our customers by leveraging Comarch's loyalty platform and services," said Otto Nijdam, EAME Loyalty & Digital Marketing Manager at ExxonMobil. "By moving to Comarch's advanced platform, we're transforming our loyalty program into a more dynamic, future-ready solution with expanded technical possibilities," added Stefan Pavlovic, EAME Digital Loyalty Operations Manager at ExxonMobil.

About Comarch

Comarch is one of the biggest IT company in Europe and carries out projects for the leading global brands in the most important sectors of the economy. Tens of thousands of well-known brands in over 100 countries across 6 continents have used Comarch services, including Allianz, Auchan, BNP Paribas Fortis, BP, Carrefour, Heathrow Airport, Heineken, ING, LG U+, Orange, Telefónica, T-Mobile, and Vodafone.

CONTACT: michal.ostasz@comarch.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1120901/COMARCH_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/comarch-signs-new-contract-with-exxonmobil-to-implement-loyalty-platform-in-european-markets-302662836.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Vorsicht, geheim!
2026 startet mit einem Paukenschlag: Der DAX outperformt den US-Markt, Nachzügler holen auf. Ein erstes Signal, dass der Bullenmarkt an Breite gewinnt. Während viele Anleger weiter auf die großen Tech-Namen setzen, hat sich im Hintergrund längst ein Umschwung vollzogen. Der Fokus verschiebt sich weg von überteuerten KI-Highflyern hin zu soliden Qualitätswerten aus der zweiten Reihe.

Anleger, die jetzt clever agieren, setzen nicht auf das, was war, sondern auf das, was kommt. Unternehmen mit gesunder Bilanz, unterschätztem Potenzial und begrenztem Abwärtsrisiko könnten 2026 zu den großen Gewinnern zählen. Die Gefahr einer schärferen Korrektur bleibt real, gerade für passiv aufgestellte Investoren.

In unserem neuen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die genau jetzt das Potenzial für überdurchschnittliche Renditen bieten. Stark, günstig und bislang kaum im Fokus.

Jetzt kostenlosen Report herunterladen – bevor es andere tun!

Dieses exklusive PDF ist nur für kurze Zeit gratis verfügbar.
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.