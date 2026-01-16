CelLBxHealth PLC Announces Preliminary Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

GUILDFORD, SURREY / ACCESS Newswire / January 16, 2026 / CelLBxHealth plc (AIM:CLBX), a leader in circulating tumour cell (CTC) intelligence, with tests and services supporting research, drug development and clinical oncology, announces an update on 2025 unaudited financial results and further cost rationalisation as it looks to drive commercial progress in 2026.

Preliminary 2025 financial results

The Company now expects to report fourth quarter and full year 2025 revenues of approximately £0.4 million and £1.4 million respectively. The full year biopharma and product revenues were £0.3 million and £1.1 million respectively. The Company was expecting to achieve revenues of £1.6million for the year ended 31 December 2025, however a few sales contracts, with an aggregate value of approximately £0.2 million, were deferred into the first quarter of 2026.

Cash at 31 December 2025 was £7.3 million, providing a strong balance sheet from which to execute on the new strategy.

Cost rationalisation

The Company is reducing costs at all levels and consequently has voluntarily delisted its ordinary shares from trading on the OTCQX Market due to low trading volume and the associated administrative requirements. The Company's last day of trading on the OTCQX Market was 31 December 2025. Beginning 2 January 2026, the Company has transitioned to trading on the Pink Limited Market.

The Company is also rationalising its operations at Guildford into one facility. Along with headcount reductions and other restructuring activities, total cost savings are expected to be approximately £5.9 million on an annualised basis.

Outlook for 2026

Further to the fundraising announced in late November 2025, the Company is now pursuing its revised business strategy, focused on the delivery of commercial milestones from its qualified 2026/27 sales pipeline of approximately £12.6 million (risk weighted pipeline of £4.5 million), which underpins its revenue growth targets

2026 Reporting Calendar

April 2026: Q1 2026 financial results and business update

June 2026: preliminary FY2025 financial results

June 30, 2026: Annual general shareholders' meeting

July 2026: Q2 2026 financial results and business update

November 2026: Q3 2026 financial results and business update

Financial information and auditor review

The preliminary unaudited financial information for the year ended 31 December 2025 set out above has been prepared from the Company's internal management accounts. The Company has not yet finalised its results for the year ended 31 December 2025. Accordingly, the final audited results may differ from the preliminary unaudited financial information presented above, and such differences may be material.

Peter Collins CEO of CelLBxHealth commented:

'The Company remains on track with the execution of its organisational restructure and delivery of associated cost-saving measures. With management focused on refining the Company's business strategy, securing funding and implementing the restructure during the fourth quarter of 2025, some sales contracts, with an aggregate value of approximately £0.2 million, were deferred into the first quarter of 2026.'

For further information:

CelLBxHealth plc

Peter Collins, Chief Executive Officer +44 (0) 1483 343434

investor@cellbxhealth.com

Cavendish (NOMAD and Broker)

Geoff Nash / Isaac Hooper (Corporate Finance)

Sunila de Silva (Corporate Broking)

Nigel Birks (Life Science Specialist Sales)

+44 (0) 20 7220 0500

FTI Consulting

Simon Conway, Ciara Martin, Sam Purewal

+44 (0) 203 727 1000

About CelLBxHealth plc

CelLBxHealth plc is a precision CTC intelligence company specialising in innovative circulating tumour cell (CTC) solutions for use in research, drug development and clinical oncology. Its patent-protected Parsortix platform harvests CTCs from blood and can be integrated with existing laboratory instruments for comprehensive downstream analysis - including whole-cell imaging, proteomic profiling and full genomic workflows.

Commercial activities centre on (1) Product Sales: Accelerating Parsortix platform adoption and consumable sales through CROs and clinical lab partnerships. (2) Laboratory services: Clinical trial support and assay development (3) Lab Developed Tests (LDTs): Strategic partnerships combined with a focused in-house development programme.

The product portfolio comprises the Parsortix platform with associated consumables and assays. Laboratory services are delivered from CelLBxHealth's GCLP compliant UK laboratory, providing bespoke clinical-trial support and assay development.

For more information, visit https://cellbxhealth.com/.

