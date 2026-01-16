Anzeige
Turkiye Garanti Bankasi A.S.: Board Of Directors Decision About Issuing Debt Instruments and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary Operations

16-Jan-2026 / 07:28 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
TO: Investment Community 
FROM: Garanti BBVA / Investor Relations 
SUBJECT: Board Of Directors Decision About Issuing Debt Instruments and Authorization of Head Office for Necessary 
Operations 
 
DATE: January 15, 2026 

Authorized Member Decision Date    15.01.2026 
 
Issue Limit              50,000,000,000 
 
Currency Unit             TRY 
 
Issue Limit Security Type       Debt Securities- Structured Debt Securities 
 
Sale Type               Public Offering- Private Placement-Sale To Qualified Investor 
 
Domestic / Oversea           Domestic

The Board of Directors of the Bank has adopted a resolution to issue debt instruments including fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures to be sold domestically by public offering, but not limited to fixed or floating rate bonds, debentures and/or credit linked notes and other structured debt instruments to be sold to qualified investors or by private placement; up to the aggregate amount of TL 50,000,000,000.- (Fifty Billion Turkish Lira) in Turkish Lira currency with different types and maturity dates, in one or more issuances and authorized the Head Office to determine the maturity date of such bank bonds and/or debentures not more than 5 years, to issue such bank bonds and/or debentures at discount and/or in coupon forms and the coupon bonds as fixed or floating rate bonds in accordance with market conditions, to take as reference one or some of treasury bills and/or treasury bonds of which maturity dates are in line with those of bonds and/or debentures to be issued, or different indicative interest rates and / or indices accepted in the market, to add additional income if deemed necessary and to determine the rate of such additional income, to determine the fixed interest rate of bank bonds and/or debentures in advance when necessary, to determine any and all terms and conditions of such issuance including but not limited to the applicable interest rate, and accordingly to make and fulfill necessary applications, to determine all the terms and conditions including the interest rate to be paid as well as intermediaries related with the issuance, to sign an Intermediary Agreement with the determined intermediary, and conduct any and all acts before Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency, Capital Markets Board and other relevant authorities.

*In contradiction between the Turkish and English versions of this public disclosure, the Turkish version shall prevail.

We declare that our above statements are in conformity with the principles included in the Board's Communiqué, Serial II Nr.15.1, that it exactly reflects the information we received; that the information complies with our records, books and documents; that we did our best to obtain the correct and complete information relative to this subject and that we are responsible for the declarations made in this regard.

Yours sincerely,

Garanti BBVA

Contact Garanti BBVA Investor Relations:

Tel: +90 212 318 2352

Fax: +90 212 216 5902

E-mail: investorrelations@garantibbva.com.tr

www.garantibbvainvestorrelations.com

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     US9001487019 
Category Code: MSCL 
TIDM:     TGBD 
LEI Code:   5493002XSS7K7RHN1V37 
Sequence No.: 415045 
EQS News ID:  2261072 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2261072&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

January 16, 2026 02:28 ET (07:28 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
