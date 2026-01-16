UNSW researchers found that some POE encapsulants can trigger severe corrosion in TOPCon solar modules, causing up to 55% power loss under damp-heat conditions. Their study highlights that module reliability depends on the exact encapsulant formulation, not just the polymer type.A group of researchers from Australia's University of New South Wales (UNSW) has investigated the impact of different encapsulants on the corrosion-induced degradation of n-type tunnel-oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) modules and have found that some POE encapsulants are more prone to cause corrosion than other types. ...

