Axinar has launched SolBox, a direct PV water heating system that powers electric resistance accumulators without thermal collectors. It's designed for homes and businesses, offering real-time monitoring, MPPT optimization, and automatic grid backup.Greek heating specialist Axinar S.A. has introduced SolBox, a direct photovoltaic system designed to produce domestic hot water year-round without the need for thermal collectors. The system uses electricity generated by PV panels to directly power the electrical resistance of a water accumulator. It has been designed and manufactured entirely by ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...