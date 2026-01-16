Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - January 16, 2026) - Graphano Energy Ltd. (TSXV: GEL) (FSE: 97G0) (OTC Pink: GELEF) ("Graphano" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the successful completion of its airborne geophysics program totaling 473 kilometres over the Black Pearl property in Québec.

Preliminary interpretation confirms a dominant TDEM conductor extending over 1.2 kilometres, consistent with conductive trends previously outlined by ground geophysical surveys in the Black Pearl discovery area. Initial exploration drilling by Graphano in late 2025 within this area identified multiple near surface graphite zones which returned significant assays results (core widths) including 11.33% graphitic carbon (Cg) over 8.61 metres, 4.81% Cg over 12.25 metres, and 7.37% Cg over 4.70 metres (Graphano news release dated October 14, 2025). In addition, the airborne survey has identified numerous new priority conductive targets, expanding the overall target footprint on the property.

"The confirmation of a continuous 1.2-kilometre conductive trend, together with the identification of new conductors, significantly strengthens the exploration case at Black Pearl," said Luisa Moreno, CEO of Graphano. "These results provide important technical validation of earlier groundwork and materially enhance our ability to prioritize targets as we advance the project toward the next phase of exploration."

A technical interpretation of the conductors location is currently underway, which will allow more detailed geological interpretation and EM targets ranking. A comprehensive geophysical report is expected to be finalized and delivered within approximately five weeks.

The airborne geophysics program represents a critical step in refining the geological and structural understanding of the Black Pearl property and will directly support the planning of follow-up exploration activities, including additional groundwork and drilling programs.

About Graphano Energy

Graphano Energy Ltd. is an exploration and development company focused on evaluating, acquiring, and developing energy metals resources from exploration to production.

Graphite is one of the most in-demand technology minerals that is required for a green and sustainable world. The Company's Lac Aux Bouleaux property, situated adjacent to Canada's only producing graphite mine, in Québec, Canada, has historically been an active area for natural graphite. With the demand for graphite growing in some of the most prominent and cutting-edge industries, such as lithium batteries in electric cars and other energy storage technologies, the Company is developing its project to meet the demands of the future.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

This news release contains certain "forward-looking information" and "forward-looking statements" (collectively "forward-looking statements") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, included herein, without limitation, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "expects", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "potential", "possible", and similar expressions, or statements that events, conditions, or results "will", "may", "could", or "should" occur or be achieved. Forward-looking statements in this news release relate to, among other things, the technical interpretation and geophysical report, including results therefrom and effect thereof, and further advancing the Black Pearl property. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Forward-looking statements reflect the beliefs, opinions and projections on the date the statements are made and are based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by Graphano, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social uncertainties and contingencies. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements and the parties have made assumptions and estimates based on or related to many of these factors. Such factors include, without limitation, risks associated with possible accidents and other risks associated with mineral exploration operations, the risk that the Company will encounter unanticipated geological factors, risks associated with the interpretation of exploration results, the possibility that the Company may not be able to secure permitting and other governmental clearances necessary to carry out the Company's exploration plans, the risk that the Company will not be able to raise sufficient funds to carry out its business plans, and the risk of political uncertainties and regulatory or legal changes that might interfere with the Company's business and prospects. These risks, as well as others, are disclosed within the Company's filing on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca, the Canadian Securities Administrators' national system that all market participants use for filings and disclosure, which investors are encouraged to review prior to any transaction involving the securities of the Company. Readers should not place undue reliance on the forward-looking statements and information contained in this news release concerning these items. Graphano does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements of beliefs, opinions, projections, or other factors, should they change, except as required by applicable securities laws.

Source: Graphano Energy Ltd.