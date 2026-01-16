Anzeige
Indizes
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
16.01.2026 07:06 Uhr
30 Leser
BW Energy Limited: Q4 2025 operational update

BW Energy: Q4 2025 operational update

BW Energy will publish its financial results for the fourth quarter of 2025 on 5 February 2025. Today, the company provides preliminary operational figures.

Net production attributable to BW Energy was 2.3 million barrels of oil (mmbbls) in the fourth quarter of 2025, equivalent to 25.2 thousand barrels of oil per day (kbopd), from the Dussafu field in Gabon (73.5% working interest) and the Golfinho field in Brazil (100% working interest). Production in the quarter was impacted by a longer-than-expected maintenance period at Golfinho, which was successfully completed in November. Volumes sold was affected by a late lifting at Dussafu, occurring after end of quarter.

For the full year 2025, net production to BW Energy amounted to 10.9 mmbbls, equivalent to 29.9 thousand barrels of oil per day (kbopd), near the lower end of the guided range of 11-12 mmbbls (30-32 kbopd). Net operational costs for the full year ended at 20 USD/bbl, in the middle of the guided range of 19-21 USD/bbl.

Q4 2025Q3 2025Q4 2024
Production (mmbbls)2.32.43.1
Dussafu2.11.82.5
Golfinho0.30.60.6
Production (kbopd)25.226.333.6
Dussafu22.420.027.3
Golfinho2.76.36.4
Net volume sold (mmbbls)1.82.93.2
Dussafu11.32.52.7
Golfinho0.50.50.5
1incl. Domestic market obligations (DMO)0.160.290.10
1incl. State profit oil0.260.230.31
End of quarter stock inventory (mmbbls)0.90.30.2
Dussafu0.4-0.5-0.2
Golfinho0.50.80.4
Average realised price (USD/bbl)62.268.572.6
Dussafu59.867.772.5
Golfinho68.872.673.5
Operational costs2 in (USD/bbl)21.322.718.1
Dussafu12.515.711.7
Golfinho93.844.845.3

Reporting
The fourth quarter financial results are scheduled to be published on 5 February at 07:00 CET. Management will host a webcast presentation later the same day at 14:00 CET, followed by a live Q&A session. The webcast will be available at www.bwenergy.no.

For further information, please contact:
Martin Seland Simensen, VP Investor Relations
ir@bwenergy.no

About BW Energy:
BW Energy is a growth E&P company with a differentiated strategy targeting proven offshore oil and gas reservoirs through low risk phased developments. The Company has access to existing production facilities to reduce time to first oil and cashflow with lower investments than traditional offshore developments. The Company's assets are 73.5% of the producing Dussafu Marine licence offshore Gabon, 100% interest in the Golfinho and Camarupim fields, a 76.5% interest in the BM-ES-23 block, a 95% interest in the Maromba field in Brazil, a 95% interest in the Kudu field in Namibia, all operated by BW Energy. In addition, BW Energy holds approximately 6.6% of the common shares in Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. and a 20% non-operating interest in the onshore Petroleum Exploration Licence 73 ("PEL 73") in Namibia. Total net 2P+2C reserves and resources were 599 million barrels of oil equivalent at the start of 2025.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.


