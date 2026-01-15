The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company: Goodyear Names Managing Director, Americas & Chief Sales Officer, Americas Consumer

AKRON, Ohio, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ: GT) today announced that David Cichocki will join Goodyear as Managing Director, Americas & Chief Sales Officer, Americas Consumer, effective?Jan. 19, reporting to?Mark Stewart, Chief Executive Officer and President.?

As Chief Sales Officer, Americas Consumer, Cichocki will lead Goodyear's Americas Consumer business, with a clear mandate to strengthen sales execution, accelerate profitable growth and advance Goodyear's shared global objectives. With the additional responsibility of Managing Director, Americas, Dave will also oversee key elements of regional governance, working in partnership with fellow senior leaders to ensure strong alignment with global strategy while driving operational excellence and financial performance across the Americas.

CEO and President Mark Stewart said, "Throughout his career, David has built high-performing teams and delivered strong, sustainable results through customer-centric, brand-driven strategies. His experience leading large organizations through transformation-including simplifying portfolios, modernizing go-to-market models and designing sales strategies for profitable growth-closely aligns with the changes we are making at Goodyear to drive long-term success for our company and our customers."

Cichocki brings more than 30 years of commercial leadership experience across industrial and consumer goods with some of the world's most respected brands. Most recently, he served as senior vice president, U.S. Sales, at Whirlpool Corporation, leading its $10B+ North America consumer business across retail, builder/contract and direct-to-consumer channels. Earlier in his career, he spent more than two decades with Kraft Foods/Nabisco, holding a variety of senior leadership roles.

About The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company

Goodyear is one of the world's largest tire companies. It employs about 64,000 people and manufactures its products in 51 facilities in 19 countries around the world. Its two Innovation Centers in?Akron, Ohio, and Colmar-Berg,?Luxembourg, strive to develop state-of-the-art products and services that set the technology and performance standard for the industry. For more information about Goodyear and its products, go to?www.goodyear.com/corporate.

