K-Fast Holding AB: K-Fast Holding AB has resolved on participation in and approval of incentive program

The board of directors of K-Fast Holding AB (publ) ("K-Fastigheter") or the "Company") has resolved on participation in and approval of the terms and conditions for an incentive program (the "Incentive Program") established by certain major shareholders in K-Fastigheter.

The Incentive Program consists of employee stock options through option agreements entitling the participants to, but not obligating them to, acquire B-shares in K-Fastigheter at a predetermined price in the future. The predetermined price may be discounted if certain criteria, which the participants are able to influence within the scope of their employment, are fulfilled. The Incentive Program is directed to certain members of the group management of K-Fastigheter. The Incentive Program comprises existing shares held by Jacob Karlsson AB and Erik Selin Fastigheter AB. The program thus does not entail any dilution.

The objective of the Incentive Program is to clearly promote the Company's results, profitability and long-term growth. The Company assesses that the participants perform work that has a direct impact on the Company's operational and financial performance, and that the Incentive Program thereby promotes the interests of all shareholders.

Each participant may receive up to 1,000,000 options, where each option entitles the holder to acquire one (1) B-share in K-Fast. Total number of options in the program: 3,000,000. The options are allotted free of charge, i.e. without premium.

The options may be exercised from and including the day after the day on which K-Fastigheter publishes the year-end report for the 2027 financial year until, and including, 31 December 2028. The participants may exercise options on one (1) or several, however a maximum of three (3), occasions during this period. The options may also be exercised earlier if an offer to acquire shares in K-Fastigheter has been accepted to such extent that the offeror becomes a shareholder of more than ninety (90) percent of all shares in K-Fastigheter.

The exercise price amounts to SEK 11 per share (excluding the value of K-Fastigheter's holding in Brinova Fastigheter AB (publ)), or such lower exercise price as shall apply upon fulfilment of the conditions/targets set out in the option terms and conditions. The right to exercise the options requires that the participant has been in active service in their employment until the expiry of the exercise period to the same extent as prior to entering into the option agreement. If the participant's employment is terminated, the participant's right to exercise the options may, under certain conditions, lapse.

•Theoretical market value per option: SEK 0.55.

•Total theoretical market value for the program: SEK 1,664,930. The value has been calculated according to the Black & Scholes model with the following main assumptions: share price SEK 13.20 (closing price on 16 January 2026); exercise price SEK 7.50; volatility 39.00 %; risk-free interest rate 2.15 %; term 3.0 years; and dividend SEK 8.69 per share.



For more information, please contact:



Jacob Karlsson, CEO K-Fast Holding AB,

e-mail: jacob.karlsson@k-fastigheter.se, telephone: +46 10 167 60 71

Anders Antonsson, Head of Investor Relations and Communications,

e-mail: anders.antonsson@k-fastigheter.se, telephone: +46 10 204 85 35



K-Fastigheter is much more than a property company. Through an integrated process, we build our business in the two business segments Construction and Property Management. In the Construction business segment, completed homes are delivered, where K-Fastigheter has chosen to work with three in-house developed concept houses for homes to enhance cost efficiency and cut construction times. Furthermore, through the subsidiary K-Prefab, K-Fastigheter delivers complete frame solutions internally as well as to external customers. The Property Management business segment manages the Group's property portfolio with a focus on housing and since April 2025, K-Fastigheter owns 57.6 percent of Brinova Fastigheter AB, which is a leading property company in southern Sweden, with a focus on the Öresund region. Since 2019, K-Fastigheter's B shares have been traded on Nasdaq Stockholm (short name: KFAST B). Read more at k-fastigheter.se