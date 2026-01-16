DJ Amendment Notice - CATALYST HOUSING LIMITED

Financial Conduct Authority (-) Amendment Notice - CATALYST HOUSING LIMITED 16-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF AMENDMENTS TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 16/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby amends the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: CATALYST HOUSING LIMITED 3.125% Secured Bonds due 31/10/2047; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS1706110555 -- including GBP199,000) These should now appear as: Issuer Name: Peabody Trust 3.125% Secured Bonds due 31/10/2047; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of Debt and debt-like GBP100,000 each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities XS1706110555 -- including GBP199,000)

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352.

