Financial Conduct Authority: Official List Notice

DJ Official List Notice 

Financial Conduct Authority (-) 
Official List Notice 
16-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 
 
16/01/2026, 08:00 
 
The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from 
the time and date of this notice:- 
 
Amount    Security Description                      Listing Category     ISIN 
 
Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 
 
1000000000  4.00% Notes due 31/07/2031; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like    XS3272092480 --  
       denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples thereof) securities 

Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 
 
2700     Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid    Debt and debt-like    IE00B40QP990 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
30000     Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid     Debt and debt-like    IE00B43VDT70 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
31000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid      Debt and debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
58000     Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid      Debt and debt-like    IE00B579F325 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 
 
350000    iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid              Debt and debt-like    IE00B4ND3602 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
134000    Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid                Debt and debt-like    IE00B4LHWP62 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
1126000    Physical Silver ETC; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like    IE00B4NCWG09 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 
 
180000000000 8.25% Notes due 18/09/2028; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like    XS3184095100 --  
       denominations of COP10,000 each)                securities 
 
 
75000000   Floating Rate Notes due 22/10/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like    US45950KDN72 --  
       denominations of USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof) securities 

Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 
 
       4.625% Notes due 15/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like 
2000000000  denominations of USD1,000 each and integral multiples of    securities        US219868CP97 --  
       USD1,000 in excess thereof) 

Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. 
 
       Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets 
469065    Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL140369 due 16/01/2032; fully   Securitised derivatives  XS3156035019 --  
       paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 
 
 
       Reverse Convertible Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Index due 16/ 
310000    01/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00  Securitised derivatives  XS3156034806 --  
       each) 
 
 
       Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets 
435356    Funding Luxembourg S.C.A CGMFL140368 due 18/01/2033; fully   Securitised derivatives  XS3156034632 --  
       paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC 
 
5000000                                    Closed-ended investment 
(Block    Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid             funds           GB00BFFK7H57 --  
Listing) 

Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 
 
500000    GraniteShares 3x Long PayPal Daily ETP Securities; fully paid  Debt and debt-like    XS2596087671 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 
 
85000     Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully Debt and debt-like    DE000A2T0VU5 --  
       paid                              securities 

Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 
 
60000     21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully  Debt and debt-like    CH1209763130 --  
       paid                              securities 
 
 
160000    21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully   Debt and debt-like    CH1199067674 --  
       paid                              securities 
 
 
40000     21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully Debt and debt-like    CH0454664027 --  
       paid                              securities 

Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 
 
110000    Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like    FR0013416716 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. 
 
                                       Equity shares 
63386     Common shares of no par value; fully paid            (international commercial CA9628791027 --  
                                       companies secondary 
                                   listing) 
 
                                       Equity shares 
13309     Common shares of no par value; fully paid            (international commercial CA9628791027 --  
                                       companies secondary 
                                   listing) 

Issuer Name: Quantum Data Energy PLC 
 
5143417    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid          Equity shares       GB00BNG90H86 --  
                                       (transition) 

Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 
 
150000    Sprott Physical Uranium ETC Securities; fully paid       Debt and debt-like    XS2937253818 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 
 
34000     WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like    GB00BJYDH394 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
150000    WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like    GB00BJYDH287 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 
 
100000000   3.9250% Callable Notes due 16/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and debt-like    XS3274841173 --  
       by notes to bearer of USD200,000 each)             securities 
 
 
34000000   6.75% Notes due 16/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like    XS3275404245 --  
       denominations of AZN10,000 each)                securities 

Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 
 
2300000    Securities due 16/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised derivatives  XS3167786311 --  
       securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) 
 
 
2000000    Securities due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Represented by     Securitised derivatives  XS3167786402 --  
       securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) 

Issuer Name: Puma VCT 13 plc 
 
3526073    Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0005; fully paid            Closed-ended investment  GB00BD5B1L68 --  
                                       funds 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 
 
14000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid        Debt and debt-like    JE00B24DLX86 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
439800    WisdomTree Copper; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KXQ89 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
35100     WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KY658 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
21000     WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like    JE00BN7KB664 --  
                                       securities
7500     WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KXW40 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
11700     WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KY872 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
1500     WisdomTree Tin; fully paid                   Debt and debt-like    JE00B2QY0H68 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
32000     WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid       Debt and debt-like    JE00B24DK975 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
6700     WisdomTree Soybeans; fully paid                 Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KY542 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
1924500    WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like    JE00B24DKK82 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
45200     WisdomTree Wheat 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like    JE00BDD9QC84 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
15500     WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid      Debt and debt-like    JE00B78DPL57 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
337300    WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid               Debt and debt-like    JE00BN7KB334 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
2409700    WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid      Debt and debt-like    JE00BDD9Q956 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
38800     WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid       Debt and debt-like    JE00B2NFV134 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
5400     WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like    JE00B2NFTS64 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
72600     WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid         Debt and debt-like    JE00B2NFV803 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
23300     WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like    JE00B2NFTD12 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
4500     WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid               Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KXY63 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
500      WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid       Debt and debt-like    JE00B78CP782 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
767000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid              Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KXV33 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
72600     WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KXT11 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
253200    WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like    JE00B2QXZK10 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
32100     WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid                Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KXN58 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
329700    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid             Debt and debt-like    JE00B78CGV99 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
500      WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid                Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KYC19 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
333100    WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid            Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KYG56 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
220600    WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid             Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KYF40 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
350500    WisdomTree Energy; fully paid                  Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KYB02 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
34000     WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid               Debt and debt-like    GB00B15KYH63 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
69300     WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like    JE00BYQY3Z98 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 
 
20000     Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid        Debt and debt-like    XS2665005059 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
25000     IncomeShares META Options ETP; fully paid            Debt and debt-like    XS2901885553 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
36000     IncomeShares Microsoft (MSFT) Options ETP; fully paid      Debt and debt-like    XS2901886288 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
45000     IncomeShares NVIDIA (NVDA) Options ETP; fully paid       Debt and debt-like    XS2852999692 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
211000    Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like    XS2399367254 --  
       paid                              securities 
 
 
910      Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like    XS2663694680 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: Avation PLC 
 
24710     Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid             Equity shares       GB00B196F554 --  
                                       (transition) 

Issuer Name: DB ETC plc 
 
33000     db Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 01/04/2061;   Debt and debt-like    GB00B68FL050 --  
       fully paid                           securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 
 
19000     WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully  Debt and debt-like    JE00BQRFDY49 --  
       paid                              securities 
 
 
6900     WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid            Debt and debt-like    JE00B1VS2W53 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
1000     WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid            Debt and debt-like    JE00BN2CJ301 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
9000     WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid         Debt and debt-like    JE00B1VS3W29 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
29800     WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid              Debt and debt-like    JE00B1VS3770 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
48000     WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid             Debt and debt-like    JE00B1VS3333 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 
 
2000     WisdomTree Industrial Metals - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid   Debt and debt-like    JE00B63MJ075 --  
                                       securities 

Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 
 
       3.125% to Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes due 03/02/2032; 
750000000   fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each Debt and debt-like    XS3273173420 --  
       and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities 
     including EUR199,000) 

Issuer Name: STATE OF ISRAEL
       5.875% Bonds due 13/01/2056; fully paid; (Registered in     Debt and debt-like 
1750000000  denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of   securities        US46515CKR42 --  
       USD1,000 thereafter) 
 
 
       4.500% Bonds due 13/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in 
       denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of 
       USD1,000                            Debt and debt-like 
2250000000                                  securities        US46515CJY12 --  
 
 
       thereafter) 
 
       5.00% Bonds due 13/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in 
       denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of 
       USD1,000                            Debt and debt-like 
2000000000                                  securities        US46515CJZ86 --  
 
 
       thereafter) 

Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 
 
       4.25% Series 2026-02 Regulated Covered Bonds due 16/02/2033; 
1000000000  fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each Debt and debt-like    XS3272189302 --  
       and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities 
     including GPB199,000.) 
 
 
       Series 2026-01 Floating Rate Regulated Covered Bonds due 16/07/ 
750000000   2030; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 Debt and debt-like    XS3272185656 --  
       each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to securities 
     and including GBP199,000) 

Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 
 
2100000    WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid      Debt and debt-like    IE00BLRPRK35 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
65000     WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like    IE00B8JVMZ80 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
140000    WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid      Debt and debt-like    XS2819843900 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
154000    WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid       Debt and debt-like    XS2819844387 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
17000     WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid        Debt and debt-like    IE00B7XD2195 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
190000000   WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid          Debt and debt-like    IE00B8JG1787 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
60000     WisdomTree PHLX Semiconductor 3x Daily Short; fully paid    Debt and debt-like    XS3091646797 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
240000    WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid   Debt and debt-like    XS3022291473 --  
                                       securities 
 
 
40000     WisdomTree European Natural Gas Securities; fully paid     Debt and debt-like    XS2872233403 --  
                                       securities

If you have any queries relating to the above, please contact Issuer Management at the FCA on 020 7066 8352. 

Notes 
 
SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their 
dealing notice. 
=-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
†Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment 
Exchange. 
*Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. 
Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with 
notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its 
markets.

