Financial Conduct Authority (-) Official List Notice 16-Jan-2026 / 08:00 GMT/BST =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- NOTICE OF ADMISSION TO THE OFFICIAL LIST 16/01/2026, 08:00 The Financial Conduct Authority ("FCA") hereby admits the following securities to the Official List with effect from the time and date of this notice:- Amount Security Description Listing Category ISIN Issuer Name: INTER-AMERICAN DEVELOPMENT BANK 1000000000 4.00% Notes due 31/07/2031; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3272092480 -- denominations of GBP1,000 each and integral multiples thereof) securities Issuer Name: Invesco Physical Markets PLC 2700 Secured Platinum-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B40QP990 -- securities 30000 Secured Silver-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B43VDT70 -- securities 31000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities 58000 Secured Gold-Linked Certificates due 2100; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B579F325 -- securities Issuer Name: iShares Physical Metals plc 350000 iShares Physical Gold ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4ND3602 -- securities 134000 Physical Platinum ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4LHWP62 -- securities 1126000 Physical Silver ETC; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B4NCWG09 -- securities Issuer Name: International Finance Corporation 180000000000 8.25% Notes due 18/09/2028; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3184095100 -- denominations of COP10,000 each) securities 75000000 Floating Rate Notes due 22/10/2030; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like US45950KDN72 -- denominations of USD1,000 each and integral multiples thereof) securities Issuer Name: Corporacion Andina de Fomento 4.625% Notes due 15/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 2000000000 denominations of USD1,000 each and integral multiples of securities US219868CP97 -- USD1,000 in excess thereof) Issuer Name: CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS FUNDING LUXEMBOURG S.C.A. Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets 469065 Funding Luxembourg S.C.A. CGMFL140369 due 16/01/2032; fully Securitised derivatives XS3156035019 -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Reverse Convertible Notes linked to the FTSE 100 Index due 16/ 310000 01/2032; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 Securitised derivatives XS3156034806 -- each) Notes linked to Preference Shares of Citigroup Global Markets 435356 Funding Luxembourg S.C.A CGMFL140368 due 18/01/2033; fully Securitised derivatives XS3156034632 -- paid; (Registered in denominations of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Odyssean Investment Trust PLC 5000000 Closed-ended investment (Block Ordinary shares of 1p each; fully paid funds GB00BFFK7H57 -- Listing) Issuer Name: Graniteshares Financial plc 500000 GraniteShares 3x Long PayPal Daily ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2596087671 -- securities Issuer Name: Xtrackers ETC plc 85000 Xtrackers IE Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/04/2080; fully Debt and debt-like DE000A2T0VU5 -- paid securities Issuer Name: 21Shares AG 60000 21Shares Ethereum Core Exchange Traded Product (ETHC); fully Debt and debt-like CH1209763130 -- paid securities 160000 21Shares Bitcoin Core Exchange Traded Product (CBTC); fully Debt and debt-like CH1199067674 -- paid securities 40000 21Shares Ethereum Staking Exchange Traded Product (AETH); fully Debt and debt-like CH0454664027 -- paid securities Issuer Name: Amundi Physical Metals plc 110000 Amundi Physical Gold ETC Securities due 23/05/2118; fully paid Debt and debt-like FR0013416716 -- securities Issuer Name: Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. Equity shares 63386 Common shares of no par value; fully paid (international commercial CA9628791027 -- companies secondary listing) Equity shares 13309 Common shares of no par value; fully paid (international commercial CA9628791027 -- companies secondary listing) Issuer Name: Quantum Data Energy PLC 5143417 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.001 each; fully paid Equity shares GB00BNG90H86 -- (transition) Issuer Name: HANETF MULTI-ASSET ETC ISSUER PLC 150000 Sprott Physical Uranium ETC Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2937253818 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Issuer X Limited 34000 WisdomTree Physical Ethereum Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH394 -- securities 150000 WisdomTree Physical Bitcoin Digital Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00BJYDH287 -- securities Issuer Name: EUROPEAN BANK FOR RECONSTRUCTION & DEVELOPMENT 100000000 3.9250% Callable Notes due 16/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented Debt and debt-like XS3274841173 -- by notes to bearer of USD200,000 each) securities 34000000 6.75% Notes due 16/01/2029; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like XS3275404245 -- denominations of AZN10,000 each) securities Issuer Name: BARCLAYS BANK PLC 2300000 Securities due 16/01/2031; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised derivatives XS3167786311 -- securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) 2000000 Securities due 17/01/2033; fully paid; (Represented by Securitised derivatives XS3167786402 -- securities to bearer of GBP1.00 each) Issuer Name: Puma VCT 13 plc 3526073 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.0005; fully paid Closed-ended investment GB00BD5B1L68 -- funds Issuer Name: WisdomTree Commodity Securities Limited 14000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DLX86 -- securities 439800 WisdomTree Copper; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXQ89 -- securities 35100 WisdomTree Sugar; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY658 -- securities 21000 WisdomTree Wheat; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB664 -- securities 7500 WisdomTree Gasoline; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXW40 -- securities 11700 WisdomTree Zinc; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY872 -- securities 1500 WisdomTree Tin; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QY0H68 -- securities 32000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DK975 -- securities 6700 WisdomTree Soybeans; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KY542 -- securities 1924500 WisdomTree Silver 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B24DKK82 -- securities 45200 WisdomTree Wheat 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9QC84 -- securities 15500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 1x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78DPL57 -- securities 337300 WisdomTree Natural Gas; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN7KB334 -- securities 2409700 WisdomTree Natural Gas 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BDD9Q956 -- securities 38800 WisdomTree Platinum 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV134 -- securities 5400 WisdomTree Silver 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTS64 -- securities 72600 WisdomTree Cocoa 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFV803 -- securities 23300 WisdomTree Coffee 2x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2NFTD12 -- securities 4500 WisdomTree Heating Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXY63 -- securities 500 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil Longer Dated; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CP782 -- securities 767000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXV33 -- securities 72600 WisdomTree Cotton; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXT11 -- securities 253200 WisdomTree Cocoa; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B2QXZK10 -- securities 32100 WisdomTree Aluminium; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KXN58 -- securities 329700 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B78CGV99 -- securities 500 WisdomTree Petroleum; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYC19 -- securities 333100 WisdomTree Industrial Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYG56 -- securities 220600 WisdomTree Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYF40 -- securities 350500 WisdomTree Energy; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYB02 -- securities 34000 WisdomTree Agriculture; fully paid Debt and debt-like GB00B15KYH63 -- securities 69300 WisdomTree Coffee 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BYQY3Z98 -- securities Issuer Name: Leverage Shares Public Limited Company 20000 Cordillera Core Balanced Strategy ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2665005059 -- securities 25000 IncomeShares META Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901885553 -- securities 36000 IncomeShares Microsoft (MSFT) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2901886288 -- securities 45000 IncomeShares NVIDIA (NVDA) Options ETP; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2852999692 -- securities 211000 Leverage Shares 3x Long Coinbase (COIN) ETP Securities; fully Debt and debt-like XS2399367254 -- paid securities 910 Leverage Shares 3x Palantir ETP Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2663694680 -- securities Issuer Name: Avation PLC 24710 Ordinary Shares of 1p each; fully paid Equity shares GB00B196F554 -- (transition) Issuer Name: DB ETC plc 33000 db Physical Gold GBP Hedged ETC Securities due 01/04/2061; Debt and debt-like GB00B68FL050 -- fully paid securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Metal Securities Limited 19000 WisdomTree Core Physical Silver Individual Securities; fully Debt and debt-like JE00BQRFDY49 -- paid securities 6900 WisdomTree Physical Platinum; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS2W53 -- securities 1000 WisdomTree Core Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00BN2CJ301 -- securities 9000 WisdomTree Physical Precious Metals; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3W29 -- securities 29800 WisdomTree Physical Gold; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3770 -- securities 48000 WisdomTree Physical Silver; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B1VS3333 -- securities Issuer Name: WisdomTree Hedged Commodity Securities Limited 2000 WisdomTree Industrial Metals - GBP Daily Hedged; fully paid Debt and debt-like JE00B63MJ075 -- securities Issuer Name: ROYAL BANK OF CANADA 3.125% to Floating Rate Callable Senior Notes due 03/02/2032; 750000000 fully paid; (Represented by notes to bearer of EUR100,000 each Debt and debt-like XS3273173420 -- and integral multiples of EUR1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities including EUR199,000) Issuer Name: STATE OF ISRAEL 5.875% Bonds due 13/01/2056; fully paid; (Registered in Debt and debt-like 1750000000 denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of securities US46515CKR42 -- USD1,000 thereafter) 4.500% Bonds due 13/01/2031; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 Debt and debt-like 2250000000 securities US46515CJY12 -- thereafter) 5.00% Bonds due 13/01/2036; fully paid; (Registered in denominations of USD200,000 each and integral multiples of USD1,000 Debt and debt-like 2000000000 securities US46515CJZ86 -- thereafter) Issuer Name: Nationwide Building Society 4.25% Series 2026-02 Regulated Covered Bonds due 16/02/2033; 1000000000 fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 each Debt and debt-like XS3272189302 -- and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to and securities including GPB199,000.) Series 2026-01 Floating Rate Regulated Covered Bonds due 16/07/ 750000000 2030; fully paid; (Represented by bonds to bearer of GBP100,000 Debt and debt-like XS3272185656 -- each and integral multiples of GBP1,000 in excess thereof up to securities and including GBP199,000) Issuer Name: WisdomTree Multi Asset Issuer Public Limited Company 2100000 WisdomTree Brent Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00BLRPRK35 -- securities 65000 WisdomTree Copper 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JVMZ80 -- securities 140000 WisdomTree Natural Gas 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819843900 -- securities 154000 WisdomTree WTI Crude Oil 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2819844387 -- securities 17000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Leveraged; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B7XD2195 -- securities 190000000 WisdomTree Silver 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like IE00B8JG1787 -- securities 60000 WisdomTree PHLX Semiconductor 3x Daily Short; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3091646797 -- securities 240000 WisdomTree Enhanced Commodity Carry Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS3022291473 -- securities 40000 WisdomTree European Natural Gas Securities; fully paid Debt and debt-like XS2872233403 -- securities

Notes SEDOL numbers which are allocated by the London Stock Exchange as a Stock Exchange identifier may be found on their dealing notice. =-Denotes the security is being admitted to trading on the London Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. †Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Aquis Stock Exchange, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Euronext, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ~Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Cboe Europe, a Recognised Investment Exchange. ^Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on Shanghai-London Stock Connect, a Recognised Investment Exchange. *Denotes the security is also being admitted to trading on IPSX Prime, a Recognised Investment Exchange. Notices issued by the FCA in respect of admission of securities to the Official List must be read in conjunction with notices issued by the relevant Recognised Investment Exchange in respect of admission of securities to trading on its markets.

