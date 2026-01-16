Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Digital Pathology Market Growing at 9.9% CAGR to 2031 as AI Adoption Accelerates, says a 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

HYDERABAD, India, Jan. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the digital pathology market is valued at USD 2.01 billion in 2026, and is projected to surpass USD 3.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 9.90% during the forecast period (2026-2031). The market is supported by rising cancer incidence, growing demand for faster and more accurate diagnostics, and increasing use of artificial intelligence and machine learning in pathology interpretation. Digital pathology solutions enable improved collaboration, remote case reviews, and enhanced diagnostic efficiency across healthcare systems globally.

The transition from conventional microscopy to whole-slide imaging and digital platforms is reshaping pathology practices. Hospitals and laboratories are investing in digital pathology systems to streamline workflows, reduce turnaround times, and support precision medicine initiatives.

Regional Market Insights

North America remains a leading region in the digital pathology market due to early adoption of advanced diagnostic technologies, strong healthcare infrastructure, and favorable regulatory frameworks supporting digital pathology use in clinical diagnostics. The United States continues to play a central role, with increasing deployment of whole-slide imaging systems and AI-assisted diagnostic software across hospitals and reference laboratories.

Europe represents another significant market, driven by growing acceptance of digital pathology in routine diagnostics, academic research, and pharmaceutical applications. Countries across Western Europe are adopting digital pathology platforms to improve efficiency and enable cross-border collaboration among pathologists.

Emerging Key Trends

Artificial Intelligence Integration Gains Momentum

AI-powered image analysis tools are increasingly being integrated into digital pathology platforms to assist in disease detection, grading, and classification. These tools support pathologists by reducing manual workload, improving diagnostic consistency, and enabling early identification of complex conditions, particularly in oncology.

Remote and Collaborative Pathology Workflows Expand

Digital pathology is enabling remote diagnostics and real-time collaboration among pathologists across different locations. This trend is supporting telepathology applications, addressing workforce shortages, and improving access to expert opinions in underserved regions.

Comprehensive Market Segmentation Overview

By Product

Whole Slide Imaging Systems

Image Analysis & AI Software

Communication & Storage Systems

Slide Management Systems & Accessories

By Imaging Technique

Brightfield

Fluorescence

By Application

Disease Diagnosis

Drug Discovery & Companion Diagnostics

Telepathology & Consultation

Education & Training

Quality Assurance & Archiving

By End User

Hospital & Reference Laboratories

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies and CROs

Diagnostic Centers

Other End Users

By Deployment Model

On-premise

Cloud-based / SaaS

By Geography

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For a full breakdown of market size, segmentation data, regional analysis, and competitive intelligence, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/digital-pathology-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Competitive Outlook

The digital pathology market is moderately competitive, with established medical imaging companies, specialized digital pathology vendors, and emerging technology firms operating globally. Market participants are focusing on product innovation, AI integration, strategic collaborations, and regulatory approvals to strengthen their market presence. Investments in scalable software platforms and cloud-enabled solutions are key strategies shaping competition.

Key Companies in the Digital Pathology Market Include:

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Hamamatsu Photonics KK

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

3DHistech Ltd

Danaher Corporation (Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH)

